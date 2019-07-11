Hi a couple of weeks ago I got a NF4V at a very good price and have been impressed by its exceptional performance on ADSL and wifi.

Its upload speed is double what my previous modems were capable of (in excess of 2 Mbs).

Today a friend who got a special deal and ended up with 2 x NF18ACV gave me one of those.

After firing it up, I find the wireless on 2.4Ghz is weaker than the NF4V but more importantly, its upload is below 1Mbs; it would appear to be inferior than the NF4V (on ADSL).

Its a Trustpower modem with firmware NF18ACV.NC.TP-R6B020.EN I would like to try Netcomm firmware latest is a month old.

Question - is there a method to back up these modems firmwares (not the settings) or is the only way to get from original supplier?

Thanks kindly,

Alistair.