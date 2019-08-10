Eventually the time may come that I'll need to replace my trusty Netcomm NF4V. I've been using Netcomm products for over 10 years now and found them to be mostly reliable (bar one out-of-the-box failure). This was brought to my attention tonight:



https://www.netcomm.com/products/enhanced-hybrid-4g-lte-gateway-nl1901acv

A plus for this one is it has cellular data as a backup. Has anyone used one of these? What was the Wifi like? As long as it's as good as my NF4V (or better) I'd possibly be sold on one :)