I'm INCREDIBLY rusty on IPv6 (I keep trying to forget it), but you should have a static link-local address on your server hosting pihole, so if you configure your router to forward all IPv6 DNS requests to THAT IPv6 address, and then configure the pihole with your provider's public IPv6 DNS, and enable IPv6 filtering, you should start seeing results.

Without going and doing any reading, there's a bunch of IPv6 addresses on an interface based on the interfaces MAC address, including a link-local, and if there's an IPv6 prefix being provided (which your ISP is providing), then you should have an address based on that. If your ISP is providing you with static IPv6, then your IPv6 addresses for your network will also be static, IIRC. Damn it, now I'm going to go read IPv6 documentation.

The reason you're seeing ads is because you'll be running in dual stack mode, and most IPv6 aware software prefers IPv6 over IPv6 when available, so you're just running standard public DNS with no filtering for anything that has a DNS AAAA record for IPv6, and filtering on everything else that uses IPv4 A records.