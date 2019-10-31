ShinyChrome:

kobiak: try this http://www.mindkits.co.nz/raspberry-pi-4b-kit.aspx or official store https://raspberry.piaustralia.com.au/little-bird-raspberry-pi-4-essentials-kit

Thanks for those. It looks like piaustralia seems to only ship to Aus, so I guess I would have to dick around with YouShop, but that mindkits kit looks pretty neat for the same price.

nzkc: If you really want to stick with a Pi 4 - grab the 1GB model and save some money. PiHole isn't memory bound. Its really lightweight. As for local retailers - PB Tech seem to be about the best at the moment. I've also purchased (or almost purchased) from: Element 14 (https://nz.element14.com) though you'll need to pretend to be a business (you still pay GST)

Pishop (https://pishop.nz)

Mindkits (http://www.mindkits.co.nz)

Nice Gear (https://nicegear.nz) In no particular order other than what I remembered!

Thanks, I'll take a gander at those. I came across most of them on the Google, but I must admit, was a little put off since they kinda looked a bit fly-by-night and I am fussy like that haha. Good to know someone has used them though.

I looked around for the 1GB model, but it seems we only have 2GB or 4GB locally. Since the cost difference was minimal ($15), I figured I might as well spring for the 4GB. I don't know if I can hang more things off it, but I figure it also means I can keep it around for longer or re-use it for something else in future.

gbwelly: I just knocked up a hyper-v VM on my Windows 10 NUC, installed Debian minimal and did curl -sSL https://install.pi-hole.net | bash If you have no server infrastructure then yeah, by all means grab a Raspberry Pi, but if you already have something which is on 24/7 anyway then keep your cash IMO.

That had crossed my mind, as I have also been thinking about about making a pfsense box for a while and could just combine those two and run it off a NUC or the like.

But then again, I was also curious to have a play with a Raspberry Pi, since I figured I can always re-use it for something else smart-home-automation-ee thing if I decide to go with the former option.