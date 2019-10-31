ShinyChrome:

For a little project on the path to full r/homelab, I thought I'd give setting up a Pi-hole a shot.
I don't have anything lying around to use hardware-wise, so I figured I might as well go full Raspberry Pi.
I put together a rough list from PB-Tech (~$173 all up) of what I think I need. I looked at Amazon, but honestly the prices were so close, I'd rather just pay a little bit extra for a local retailer. I'll probably wait until Black Friday to see if there are any savings either way.
I know that while Pi-hole will run on a potato, I figured I might as well get the Pi 4 since there is not much in it for price between that and the 3, plus the higher specs and gbE port.
Are there any other local Pi suppliers worth looking at? Suggestions on better parts? Any traps for new players?