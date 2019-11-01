Hey guys first post here. Not a complete noob but don't know too much either about networking. I have read through the stickys and other threads related to routers, aps etc but they sound a little too complicated to me especially when it comes to seperate wireless access points.

I am on fibre100 with Vodafone and will be changing to fibremax/1000 soon and am looking to upgrade the ultrahub router/modem with something better preferably around the $300 mark if that's possible?

A bit of background:

The Ultrahub router has worked reasonably well for us over the last year with drop offs and slow downs from time to time. I can game (ps4) via wifi without any noticeable lag. My brother and his family stay in the subdivided house behind us and we all share the internet. The range drops of quite a bit over there but YouTube etc is still usable from the living room and side closest to our house. My nephew has a ps4 which is where the problem is. He can get online but has a lot of lag and i know wifi extenders are no good for that and i don't think powerline adapters will work either as we're on 2 seperate power connections.

Also Ethernet cable to the back house isn't really an option.

Here's a Google map pic of our houses.

As you can see it's not a massive area.



The measurement is from where the router is to where the ps4 is.

All in all there are probably 10-15 devices connected to the wifi.

Also we have landline over fibre so I'm guessing will need a router that can accommodate that?

And would i still need to use the Ultrahub router or are there all in one options that can replace the current router which i would prefer as there's limited space on the shelf where it's currently sitting.

Have asked in stores and all they seem to do is point to the most expensive ones.

Any recommendations?

TIA