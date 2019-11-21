New Wi-fi 6 router
https://amplifi.com/alien
Yes please, shame about the price!
A
I'm still trying to work out why the us$180 ubnt flexHD seems to have a price of nz$450 here (even allowing for GST it should be $100 less than than)
That seems like a really great price, considering what the Unifi HD's cost.
But can we all just stop with this form factor?! It wasn't cool when D-Link did it 5 years ago and it's not now either.
chevrolux:
That seems like a really great price, considering what the Unifi HD's cost.
except the flexHD is based on the same chipset as the nanoHD - which retails for nz$325 here (and the exact same us$180 price direct off ubnt).
FlexHD/nanoHD are low cost solutions - not in the same league as the much more expensive AC-HD (which is aimed at much higher density installs - supports a mad number of simultaneous clients)
flexHD 'tube' form factor makes sense - gives you an option for places where a flying saucer AP (or an inwallHD) won't work. You can just pick whichever works.
Amplifi Alien does seem to be a throwback to those d-links though - still not anywhere as ugly as ASUS's ill-fated 'blue cave' or the equally bizarre and ugly norton core router.
Since Amplifi has done a cube and a now a tube I'm guessing the 3rd gen with be a pyramid?
bignose:
I'm still trying to work out why the us$180 ubnt flexHD seems to have a price of nz$450 here (even allowing for GST it should be $100 less than than)
Where to get the flexHD in nz?
iirc a single device not on wifi 6 will stop the entire band from being wifi 6?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Sean2842:
bignose:
I'm still trying to work out why the us$180 ubnt flexHD seems to have a price of nz$450 here (even allowing for GST it should be $100 less than than)
Where to get the flexHD in nz?
PB tech are the only people listing them (with the silly price) - but no actual stock (and no eta) - I'd wait for gowifi to list them
bignose:
Sean2842:
bignose:
I'm still trying to work out why the us$180 ubnt flexHD seems to have a price of nz$450 here (even allowing for GST it should be $100 less than than)
Where to get the flexHD in nz?
PB tech are the only people listing them (with the silly price) - but no actual stock (and no eta) - I'd wait for gowifi to list them
ok thanks
15 Months later this router is finally available in NZ, link to PB Tech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI67685/Ubiquiti-AMPLIFI-ALIEN-Tri-Band-Mesh-Wi-Fi-6-Route
$819 is rather eye watering so would hope its a good router
Finally. I’ve been waiting for NZ availability since it was first released. I use the AmpliFi HD system and it’s solid so this will be a nice upgrade in terms of coverage and performance.
2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)
Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV
If you are going to spend money on Wifi this year then might as well wait and go for Wifi 6E router and devices. That is a worthwhile and massive upgrade in Wifi in a very long time. Wifi 6 does not solves the bandwidth limitation problems.
billgates:
If you are going to spend money on Wifi this year then might as well wait and go for Wifi 6E router and devices. That is a worthwhile and massive upgrade in Wifi in a very long time. Wifi 6 does not solves the bandwidth limitation problems.
WiFi 6E is unlikely to be brought in here through official channels as those frequencies are used by other technology in NZ. My understanding is that the people who decide on these things haven't even started the initial steps to determining if existing things that use that frequency in NZ now, are able to be moved. With investigation, decision, time to allow moving existing technologies and then certification of 6E for use here, could be at least a couple of years. Doesn't prevent you using it by parallel importing it, but I understand using frequencies you aren't "allowed" to, in NZ is likely to result in heavy fines?
Also, unless your client devices use 6E, of which I am not aware of any consumer devices sold yet, you won't be able to use it anyway.