441 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261744 12-Dec-2019 21:23
Having a house built.
Will have the wireless AP in the ceiling (on the other side, so not visible).
Is there some sort of projective casing, to protect from dust etc?
The AP is a Cambium E410.

5625 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2374449 12-Dec-2019 21:33
Would recommend against this - better to put it under the ceiling, or conceal in a cupboard if it's really unattractive. Most ceiling spaces get far too hot - it's not the dust that's a problem.

Sheldon
76 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2374459 12-Dec-2019 21:44
100% agreed. They’re not that ugly and you can disabled the LEDs on most.
Just don’t :)

 
 
 
 




441 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2374462 12-Dec-2019 22:02
OK, thanks. Makes sense.

8975 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2374505 13-Dec-2019 07:20
after about 2 weeks you will likely stop noticing it anyways

384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2376985 17-Dec-2019 12:52
There are other threads about this - and you will get two main opinions. 

 

 

 

Personally I have two APs in my loft space because I didn't want to install them on the ceiling (regardless of LED lights etc). Yes it gets hot up there, yes I am aware of that, yes it may (not proven) shorten lifespan. But 2 years later they are still going strong, and at this rate it is likely I will replace the APs due to new technology before they die. 

 

 

 

I did not bother with (or think about) a box for dust - they are fairly sealed units, and not much risk in the loft space (apart from the heat).

 

 

 

My alarm panel was professionally installed in the same space as well.

3421 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2378105 18-Dec-2019 23:21
phrozenpenguin:

 

My alarm panel was professionally installed in the same space as well.

 

 

Thats like really bad. 

 

Your backup battery will fail much faster if it has to endure the heat. 

 

Alarm panels should be in a cupboard thats easy to access. 

 

 

 

The wifi access point should be ceiling mounted in the hallway. 




