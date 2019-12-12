There are other threads about this - and you will get two main opinions.

Personally I have two APs in my loft space because I didn't want to install them on the ceiling (regardless of LED lights etc). Yes it gets hot up there, yes I am aware of that, yes it may (not proven) shorten lifespan. But 2 years later they are still going strong, and at this rate it is likely I will replace the APs due to new technology before they die.

I did not bother with (or think about) a box for dust - they are fairly sealed units, and not much risk in the loft space (apart from the heat).

My alarm panel was professionally installed in the same space as well.