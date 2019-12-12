Will have the wireless AP in the ceiling (on the other side, so not visible).
Is there some sort of projective casing, to protect from dust etc?
The AP is a Cambium E410.
Would recommend against this - better to put it under the ceiling, or conceal in a cupboard if it's really unattractive. Most ceiling spaces get far too hot - it's not the dust that's a problem.
after about 2 weeks you will likely stop noticing it anyways
There are other threads about this - and you will get two main opinions.
Personally I have two APs in my loft space because I didn't want to install them on the ceiling (regardless of LED lights etc). Yes it gets hot up there, yes I am aware of that, yes it may (not proven) shorten lifespan. But 2 years later they are still going strong, and at this rate it is likely I will replace the APs due to new technology before they die.
I did not bother with (or think about) a box for dust - they are fairly sealed units, and not much risk in the loft space (apart from the heat).
My alarm panel was professionally installed in the same space as well.
Thats like really bad.
Your backup battery will fail much faster if it has to endure the heat.
Alarm panels should be in a cupboard thats easy to access.
The wifi access point should be ceiling mounted in the hallway.
