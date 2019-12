I've got 2 Cambium cnPilot e400 WAPs that work really well. We're currently doing a big reno and as part of that we'll add a third WAP (giving one WAP on each of three levels in the house). e400s have now been replaced with e410s, so I was thinking of grabbing an e410 as the new third WAP.

So my question is, will a Wave 2 e410 work OK alongside two Wave 1 e400s? They're both 2x2, but I guess the main diff will be the MU-MIMO on the e410. Can that co-exist with the Wave 1 MIMOs?