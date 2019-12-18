Usually I solve this type of problem by walking into the room. This one though, has me stumped. Halp!



Client has 2016 MacBook Pro 13" running dedicated Win 10 (I know).



The household wireless setup is Huawei B315 fixed wireless modem solely delivering connectivity with Ubiquiti UAP LR doing the wifi duties. Because Ubiquiti & Huawei won't play nicely, there's a DLink AP acting as a switch in between. 7 mobile devices connect, Android & iOS. Ryzen 7 desktop & Dell Precision plus Sony Bravia, Sonos One & Samsung Robovac all join on happily without issue. No problems @ all with any of these other devices.



The WinMac has suddenly refused to accept traffic. It'll join the wireless network easily enough. In DHCP auto config it'll say No Internet Connection. In manual config the connection is there in as much as ping returns a good, fast response but nothing else hooks up - no updates, no mail, no web.



Not only that, when this demon Mac hits the wifi, every other device connected gets no data - still connected to WiFi but no data.



It's not just thru the Ubiquiti - I've enabled WiFi on the Huawei - same sh*t all the way. Same with DLink wifi - if this cursed Mac is on the network it kills everyone else's fun.



I've gone as far as clean installing Windows 10 on the laptop - nah, no difference. Macs running MacOS have no problem. A Mac VM on Linux is fine, as is Mac VM on Windows metal. I've dismantled & rebuilt the wifi setup too. There's no variable that I can think of that I haven't tried.



& to really p*ss me off, if you fire up a wireless hotspot from mobile then the Mac connects without a problem. Grrr.



Which all leads me to believe that this POS laptop is haunted by an evil spirit & should have MacOS restored quick smart before having it's picture taken for a Trademe listing.



Now I know that there are geeks here with way superior knowledge to my own, it's you guys who I'm appealing to. Halp!