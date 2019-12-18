Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help! Wireless connection problem


328 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261858 18-Dec-2019 14:15
Send private message

Usually I solve this type of problem by walking into the room. This one though, has me stumped. Halp!

Client has 2016 MacBook Pro 13" running dedicated Win 10 (I know).

The household wireless setup is Huawei B315 fixed wireless modem solely delivering connectivity with Ubiquiti UAP LR doing the wifi duties. Because Ubiquiti & Huawei won't play nicely, there's a DLink AP acting as a switch in between. 7 mobile devices connect, Android & iOS. Ryzen 7 desktop & Dell Precision plus Sony Bravia, Sonos One & Samsung Robovac all join on happily without issue. No problems @ all with any of these other devices.

The WinMac has suddenly refused to accept traffic. It'll join the wireless network easily enough. In DHCP auto config it'll say No Internet Connection. In manual config the connection is there in as much as ping returns a good, fast response but nothing else hooks up - no updates, no mail, no web.

Not only that, when this demon Mac hits the wifi, every other device connected gets no data - still connected to WiFi but no data.

It's not just thru the Ubiquiti - I've enabled WiFi on the Huawei - same sh*t all the way. Same with DLink wifi - if this cursed Mac is on the network it kills everyone else's fun.

I've gone as far as clean installing Windows 10 on the laptop - nah, no difference. Macs running MacOS have no problem. A Mac VM on Linux is fine, as is Mac VM on Windows metal. I've dismantled & rebuilt the wifi setup too. There's no variable that I can think of that I haven't tried.

& to really p*ss me off, if you fire up a wireless hotspot from mobile then the Mac connects without a problem. Grrr.

Which all leads me to believe that this POS laptop is haunted by an evil spirit & should have MacOS restored quick smart before having it's picture taken for a Trademe listing.

Now I know that there are geeks here with way superior knowledge to my own, it's you guys who I'm appealing to. Halp!




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic


328 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377923 18-Dec-2019 19:12
One person supports this post
Send private message

Uhmm, yeah, solved it myself, life happens like that.

I booted the WinMac from a PE on USB install that trawls the existing Windir for drivers so you get a full set of functioning hardware. Except it did not like the wireless driver, like kids don't like Brussels sprouts.

Dammit! The one variable I didn't investigate. Checked the date - oh yeah, it's a recent push from Microsoft. Tracked down the previous driver (Broadcom 4360 802.11 wireless), installed that & away we went. Microsoft have pushed a faulty driver.

A quick reboot to the MBP hard drive, uninstalled the device making sure to delete the offending driver, installed the older version & have solved a sticky problem. Like that.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.