Hey guys really fresh here and am pretty ametuer with my interent settings etc, so ive just set up my ps4 and i see the NAT type is at 3 which is crap for gaming. Now Im with nova which since going on the forums im finding out very quickly that they probably arnt the best crowd to be with. Now to set my Nat type to 1 or open for gaming i need to have access to my router which with nova im kinda screwed ? Is that correct? or is there another way to allow my ps4 to have a good connection, cheers.