Forums
›
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)
›
HG659 Wireless Access Point - Priority Device on WLAN
Ronie1969
2
posts
Wannabe Geek
#
261939
23-Dec-2019 17:15
Hi there
I have connected a FritzBox 7490 to a HG659b wirelessly so ok so far - but want to give the FritzBox priority for streaming over other devices connected to the HG659b WLAN?
Thnx
sbiddle
28457
posts
Uber Geek
Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber
# 2380560
23-Dec-2019 17:53
Not possible.
