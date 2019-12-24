*Ubiquiti - not Ubiquity :)

But as this is not offloaded traffic (meaning it uses the CPU of the router) it isn't quick. I recommend instead grabbing a Raspberry Pi and setting up PiVPN (https://pivpn.dev/)

Edit: @mdf has an excellent guide here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=46&topicid=245015