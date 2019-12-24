Ubiquiti Edgerouter X - How to Configure OpenVPN so i can jump from out and about in my home personal LAN network, including Google Authenticator to be able to connect to home network LAN?
*Ubiquiti - not Ubiquity :)
But as this is not offloaded traffic (meaning it uses the CPU of the router) it isn't quick. I recommend instead grabbing a Raspberry Pi and setting up PiVPN (https://pivpn.dev/)
Edit: @mdf has an excellent guide here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=46&topicid=245015
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide | Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies