I'm rapidly coming to the conclusion that I have wasted my money on this turkey. Appalling user interface, and focus seems to be stuck in a mode specially designed for tracking insects at close range.

There appears to be no way of adjusting the focus that I can find. This the only reference to the word "focus" I can find in the User's Manual:

5. My camera image is not clear?

a. You can adjust the lens focus for a better image as described in the QIG & user

manual.

b. Additionally try cleaning the lens with cleaning fabric as it may accumulate

dust/fingerprints etc. over time and affect image quality

Don't you love it when documents reference themselves for more information? Any hints as to how to refocus the camera would be appreciated.

(Sorry if mis-posted - there didn't seem to be a "Trashy IP cameras" forum ;-) Feel free to relocate post)