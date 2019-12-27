Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Edimax ic-9110w camera focus adjustment


78 posts

Master Geek


# 261973 27-Dec-2019 09:11
quote this post

I'm rapidly coming to the conclusion that I have wasted my money on this turkey.  Appalling user interface, and focus seems to be stuck in a mode specially designed for tracking insects at close range.

 

There appears to be no way of adjusting the focus that I can find.  This the only reference to the word "focus" I can find in the User's Manual:

 

5. My camera image is not clear?
    a. You can adjust the lens focus for a better image as described in the QIG & user
    manual.
    b. Additionally try cleaning the lens with cleaning fabric as it may accumulate
    dust/fingerprints etc. over time and affect image quality  

 

Don't you love it when documents reference themselves for more information?  Any hints as to how to refocus the camera would be appreciated.

 

(Sorry if mis-posted - there didn't seem to be a "Trashy IP cameras" forum ;-) Feel free to relocate post)

Create new topic
483 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2381627 27-Dec-2019 09:29
Send private message quote this post

Have you made sure the firmware is current? I have had a similar reported issue before that was fixed by updating the firmware



78 posts

Master Geek


  # 2381631 27-Dec-2019 09:34
quote this post

Updated yesterday. Also tried factory reset.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.