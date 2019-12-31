I want to upgrade and future-proof my home set-up. Although I am currently on a WISP with a fixed download speed of 30 Mbps, I want to install CAT 6 cabling and gigabit switches to ensure that I no longer have any bottlenecks now or in the future.
My networking know-how is pretty minimal and I am seeking suggestions for LAN switches and wi-fi access points. I need good reliable wi-fi at two different locations in the house and the temporary solutions I am using at the moment are not reliable. Where is the best place to get good gear here in NZ? I have grown tired of waltzing with the Chinese and am prepared to pay for quality and reliability.