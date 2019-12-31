Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Advice sought on network upgrade


Lock him up!
11038 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 262024 31-Dec-2019 09:31
Send private message quote this post

I want to upgrade and future-proof my home set-up. Although I am currently on a WISP with a fixed download speed of 30 Mbps, I want to install CAT 6 cabling and gigabit switches to ensure that I no longer have any bottlenecks now or in the future.

 

My networking know-how is pretty minimal and I am seeking suggestions for LAN switches and wi-fi access points. I need good reliable wi-fi at two different locations in the house and the temporary solutions I am using at the moment are not reliable. Where is the best place to get good gear here in NZ? I have grown tired of waltzing with the Chinese and am prepared to pay for quality and reliability.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
7150 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2383206 31-Dec-2019 09:55
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Hi Rikki, without more detail of your house layout and how easy it is to install cabling, either from below or above, I would find it hard not to recommend UniFi wireless, either AC-Lite APs if ceiling mounted or AC-InWalls if having to mount from floor level.


Obviously it is ideal to place APs on the ceiling to maximise their coverage and let them "see" over room furniture and clutter etc, however I recently moved into a 15yr old 3 level home and placed three InWall units in appropriate locations on each floor with great success.


As for switching, I am guessing you have no need for Vlans, so probably an unmannaged switch is sufficient, if you do want the ability for more network partitioning in future then a managed switch need not cost a lot more. For domestic work I have had good success with TP-Link managed switches, such as this. ,


You could ask why not use the UniFi switch range as it includes POE, however I find their feature set lacking, and unless you have lots of POE devices you are paying a lot for power systems that will never be used, hence if its only a couple or APs then just go with a non POE switch and use POE injectors. The AC-Lite APs come with an injector, the InWalls do not but one of these will power them. Note the Inwall units include two LAN ports on their bottom edge.


Cyril



Lock him up!
11038 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383236 31-Dec-2019 11:14
Send private message quote this post

Hi Cyril,

 

Thanks for the comprehensive reply. My needs are pretty simple. I don't have a server, just a couple of LAN cables from the router feeding into local switches and APs. Existing coverage is sufficient for my needs but it is all pretty slap-dash which is why I want to upgrade and finally do it right. In particular, I have started having trouble with the wi-fi. I have a strong signal but it refuses to connect and just gives me useless BS messages. This is Windows, of course. It seems to be happening more and more. 

 

I have someone who is going to help me install new cabling but I thought I might look for the hardware now, since I am also going to need that. I want to replace both the wi-fi and the LAN switches. I discovered that at least one of my previous switches was throttling my streaming speeds but I have also started having occasional problems connecting to different wi-fi devices. The error messages never give any real information. Mostly they either say I am connected with a strong signal but no Internet, or I can't get a connection at all even though the laptop is right next to the AP. It all seems frustratingly random at times. I just want to install the best gear I can and be rid of all the problems.

 

With the wi-fi, range isn't the issue. It connects fine but then says no Internet. I don't know why. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. One of the APs is a TP-Link and it always worked well until Win 10 updated itself. I have reached an age where I don't want to tinker anymore. I just want to pay whatever it costs for something that just works and doesn't give me any more problems. Wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted are not issues. The TP-Link is on the floor under a table and it works fine except when Win 10 acts weird. I normally only use it for the laptop, and the laptop position is only a couple metres away. Signal strength is always perfect. 

 

I should add that we live in an old farmhouse far beyond wi-fi range of any neighbours. There are minimal devices in the house, so congestion is not an issue and there is no advantage to be had from 5 ghz. 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 




Lock him up!
11038 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383239 31-Dec-2019 11:20
Send private message quote this post

Sorry, I forgot to mention the switch. I don't know the details of the differences between managed and unmanaged switches, but I'm pretty sure that an unmanaged switch would meet all my present and future needs. I want to keep things as simple and idiot-proof as possible. I am inclined to buy the unmanaged one you linked to.

 

  




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.