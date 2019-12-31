Hi Cyril,

Thanks for the comprehensive reply. My needs are pretty simple. I don't have a server, just a couple of LAN cables from the router feeding into local switches and APs. Existing coverage is sufficient for my needs but it is all pretty slap-dash which is why I want to upgrade and finally do it right. In particular, I have started having trouble with the wi-fi. I have a strong signal but it refuses to connect and just gives me useless BS messages. This is Windows, of course. It seems to be happening more and more.

I have someone who is going to help me install new cabling but I thought I might look for the hardware now, since I am also going to need that. I want to replace both the wi-fi and the LAN switches. I discovered that at least one of my previous switches was throttling my streaming speeds but I have also started having occasional problems connecting to different wi-fi devices. The error messages never give any real information. Mostly they either say I am connected with a strong signal but no Internet, or I can't get a connection at all even though the laptop is right next to the AP. It all seems frustratingly random at times. I just want to install the best gear I can and be rid of all the problems.

With the wi-fi, range isn't the issue. It connects fine but then says no Internet. I don't know why. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. One of the APs is a TP-Link and it always worked well until Win 10 updated itself. I have reached an age where I don't want to tinker anymore. I just want to pay whatever it costs for something that just works and doesn't give me any more problems. Wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted are not issues. The TP-Link is on the floor under a table and it works fine except when Win 10 acts weird. I normally only use it for the laptop, and the laptop position is only a couple metres away. Signal strength is always perfect.

I should add that we live in an old farmhouse far beyond wi-fi range of any neighbours. There are minimal devices in the house, so congestion is not an issue and there is no advantage to be had from 5 ghz.