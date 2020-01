I am keen to know if I got 2 Ubiquiti 5GHz 19dBi NanoBeam AC Gen 2 Access Points that were 1.5km apart in Canterbury (aka flat but trees & houses), would it work?

I have house on 5mb ADSL and family house 1.5km away on fibre.. so i am hoping we could set up a connection.. we do play games so hoping ping would be still good as well

any advise appreciated