Hi,



I have a detached garage, WiFi does not reach from my house.



I already have CAT6 running from my house to the garage.



In my home I have a Netcomm NF4V and a Cambium cnPilot e400 which is great for the house but the garage is clad in corrugate so I don't see any point trying to extend it further.



Can you please suggest me something simple, the area is only 36m2 and it only needs a few devices connected.



I found lots of threads about the best AP's for wifi coverage and remote management etc but for my current purpose I just want the simplest / cheapest option - I don't mind using a standard wireless router if it can be used just as an AP.





Thanks