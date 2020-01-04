I'm absolutely mystified and I wonder if anyone has any suggestions.

I've had 8 Router Power Supplies die in the last 3 weeks.

I'm on Vodafone ADSL - a couple of months ago had to change phone number and have service reconnected from Unlimited ADSL Broadband LLU to Ultimate ADSL and Voice (WSA) as Vodafone were decommissioning LLU equipment. I didn't want VOIP due to monitored alarm and so Vodafone kept me on POTS.

Anyway I have been using a Vodafone Broadband Complete Modem/Router for years and this has worked well for me. I have a second TPLink Router connected via cable as a second Access Point.

The setup has served me fine for years. Recently when I lost connectivity I found that the power supply had blown.

I found a spare correctly rated power supply and the same thing happened a day or two later.

I changed the Vodafone Broadband Complete for a spare unit I had and once again a day or so later the Power Supply died.

I again replaced the adapter and connected to a different power outlet and used a Belkin Protected Power Board - again the Power Supply died.

I have now had 8 Power Supplies die despite different routers, different wall outlet etc and no other appliances or equipment have had any issue. The situation has occurred with genuine and replacement adapters.

Is there anything that could be happening at Network or Line side which could cause Router to draw excessive power and kill power adapter?

Neither router has itself died and work normally when connected to a new power adapter.

Any suggestions? Thanks.