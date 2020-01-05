Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I have a new Sonos One (Gen 2) which supports Alexa integration.  However, the Alexa integration doesn't work with my network.  The Sonos works fine for streaming music (selected through iOS app) and Alexa responds to the Sonos mic, but won't play music requested.

 

By trial and error it seems the problem is due to my Edgerouter Lite.  i.e. I swapped it out for an old Netgear router (flashed with Gargoyle) and the Alexa integration worked fine (with the same switch, WAP etc).  So there seems to be something in the Edgerouter that is causing an issue.   

 

I think the only non default setting I have in the ERL is using dns4me DNS servers.  Would there be any other setting that would be different in the ERL?  Maybe some firewall settings?  Ports that need to be opened?

Depending on your dns4me configuration this can indeed break Alexa devices.

 

Try switching your Edgerouter back to your ISP's DNS servers, reboot everything and test again.




