Is there a way to hook up an Ubitiqity Unifi AP_Outdoor Setup with Spark Fibre Broadband using only the basic router and the AP?
Absolutely, but what are you using as a controller
Cyril
cyril7:
Absolutely, but what are you using as a controller
Cyril
I haven't gotten that far. Is there a prefered controller methods and setup? Youtube normally base it on using other uinifi products.
Hi, you can run it on a local PC, it does not need to run all the time, only when configuration is required or monitoring for something. You can also use a cloud key, but thats a bit of over kill for just a single AP. You can also manage it from a stanalone app on your phone, but if you intend to expand the number of AP's this is not recommended, ie its only good for basic single AP situations.
Cyril
cyril7:
Hi, you can run it on a local PC, it does not need to run all the time, only when configuration is required or monitoring for something. You can also use a cloud key, but thats a bit of over kill for just a single AP. You can also manage it from a stanalone app on your phone, but if you intend to expand the number of AP's this is not recommended, ie its only good for basic single AP situations.
Cyril
Thank you very much for the help. I will go with a local computer option. I will google linux setup options.