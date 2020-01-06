Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262124 6-Jan-2020 15:37
Is there a way to hook up an Ubitiqity Unifi AP_Outdoor Setup with Spark Fibre Broadband using only the basic router and the AP?

  # 2386165 6-Jan-2020 15:39
Yes - AP is totally I dependant of router or broadband so these make zero difference.

  # 2386166 6-Jan-2020 15:42
Absolutely, but what are you using as a controller

 

  # 2386168 6-Jan-2020 15:48
I haven't gotten that far. Is there a prefered controller methods and setup? Youtube normally base it on using other uinifi products. 

  # 2386171 6-Jan-2020 15:51
Hi, you can run it on a local PC, it does not need to run all the time, only when configuration is required or monitoring for something. You can also use a cloud key, but thats a bit of over kill for just a single AP. You can also manage it from a stanalone app on your phone, but if you intend to expand the number of AP's this is not recommended, ie its only good for basic single AP situations.

 

  # 2386173 6-Jan-2020 15:58
Thank you very much for the help. I will go with a local computer option. I will google linux setup options. 

