About to install a gate video intercom unit (Grandstream GDS3710 in hand, which is a PoE Class 3 device - requires 15.4 w port). Preference is to power via PoE.

Our current network has a non-PoE 'managed' main switch (Netgear GS724T v4). To facilitate possible future installation of a couple of outside security cameras and possibly another WAP (PoE), preference is to use a PoE switch as a satellite on the 'managed' main switch; ie. to avoid multiple power supplies required for individual PoE power injectors. Existing WAP has a PoE power injector. Existing Netgear GS724T is less than half utilised.

Question is : Is it OK to use an unmanaged PoE satellite switch for this?

Or will this prevent future video-VLAN set-up to prioritise video streaming from security cameras, etc?

Second question : PoE vs PoE+? PoE+ advisable for 'future-proofing' ?

This is for a semi-rural home office situation.

Have mainly been looking at eight port switches though four PoE ports are probably adequate for our foreseeable future needs

Have 'narrowed down' to a few options (price incl delivery). These include:

Unmanaged :

Netgear GS108PP (~$195). Small unit; PoE+ (120 w enough to power 8x PoE or 4x PoE+); 8 PoE+ ports. Powers enough PoE ports for our use (& then some). BUT not managed ( does that matter ?) TP-Link TL-SG1005P (~$78). Small; 5x Ports, 4 PoE probably enough. BUT not managed ... and ... 56 w PoE budget only enough to power 3x PoE Class 3 (15.4 w per port)



'Managed' :

TP-Link Easy Smart Series TL-SG108PE (~$126): small; 'managed'; four PoE ports probably enough. BUT at 65 w max power, not clear that PoE budget is enough to power 4x PoE Class 3 (61.6 w required); not PoE+ TP-Link TL-SG2210P Smart PoE Switch (~$170): small; 'managed'; eight PoE ports. BUT not PoE+ ... and ... 53 w enough to power only 3x PoE Class 3 ( what is the point of eight PoE ports if can only power 3 ?). Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Switch (~$400): Does it all (small, 150 w, 8x PoE+, managed). BUT more than double the cost of the above; adds significantly to the gate video intercom cost



Of course there are multiple other (generally dearer) options. Have not looked at HP, Cisco etc due to price compared to the TP and Netgear options.

Any advice welcome.

Especially interested to know if using an unmanaged satellite in this situation would be a limitation we will likely regret.