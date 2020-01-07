Would like to also know the Port and Interval please. Thanks.
NTP only uses port 123
The simple answer for NTP servers is anything because accuracy is going to be within 1s regardless of what you use (and there are all sorts of debate about accuracy of servers and latency). Obiously lots of devices such as CCTV will have a default such as pool.ntp.org or time.windows.com in them already, or you could use nz.pool.ntp.org if you want NZ based servers.
Interval is something you need decide on yourself.
I usually use: nz.pool.ntp.org
4x NZ NTP Servers - https://www.pool.ntp.org/zone/nz
I don't let my cameras out to the Internet so they can't contact any of the Internet based NTP servers.
Rather than create a specific firewall policy allowing NTP, I have just pointed the cameras at my firewall which is also an NTP source (It is connecting to nz.pool.ntp.org)
i use nz ntp pool on router, and then distribute ntp over dhcp (option 42)
that keeps the network almost perfectly inline and cuts any jitter to it.
for cameras etc that need it, their packets only travel as far as the router.
at some stage i intend to fire up a gps ntp server and add it to my local pool.
