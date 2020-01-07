NTP only uses port 123

The simple answer for NTP servers is anything because accuracy is going to be within 1s regardless of what you use (and there are all sorts of debate about accuracy of servers and latency). Obiously lots of devices such as CCTV will have a default such as pool.ntp.org or time.windows.com in them already, or you could use nz.pool.ntp.org if you want NZ based servers.

Interval is something you need decide on yourself.