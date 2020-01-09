Seanskatesalot:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Setting up streaming xbox to pc from separate network than home. plz help


33 posts

Geek


# 262193 9-Jan-2020 15:09
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys,

 

 

 

I've been trying to set it up so I can stream my xbox one x to my pc when I'm away from home. Currently it streams fine when I am on my home network but it's possible to do it from anywhere, but I can't for the life of me get it to work. 

 

 

 

My home router is a vodafone version HG659. I have set up port forwarding for the required ports to my xbox and am then trying to put in my home network public ip in the xbox companion app to connect to it. When adding the port forwarding rules it gave an error saying external ports can't include 50000-50020(when trying to forward ports 49000-65000) so I forwarded 49000-49999 and 50021-65000. I'm unsure if this would be breaking it or if it's something else. 

 

 

 

Would anyone be able to help me get it working please?

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

Sean.

Create new topic

xpd

SysOp
10214 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389101 9-Jan-2020 15:24
Send private message quote this post

The streaming is LAN only, so wont work over internet unless you setup a VPN and even then probably wouldnt be the best experience.

 

https://beta.support.xbox.com/help/games-apps/apps-help/how-to-use-game-streaming-in-xbox-console-companion-app




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

5999 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389103 9-Jan-2020 15:26
Send private message quote this post

Not strictly true.  You can get it working externally but it takes a lot of port forwarding, and obviously it's unsupported.  I did it once last year and while it technically worked, it wasn't a great experience.  Certainly not as seamless as the PS4 Remote Play service. 

 

Personally I'm going to wait for their xcloud personal streaming service to finally come out in a few months (hopefully). 

 
 
 
 


231 posts

Master Geek


  # 2389104 9-Jan-2020 15:26
Send private message quote this post

I think you're forwarding the wrong ports. Have a read of this;

 

https://www.androidauthority.com/stream-xbox-one-to-windows-10-970235/

 

 

 

If you have marginal internet connection on either side, lag might make gaming unplayable.

 

 

 

Please be aware and understand the security concerns with opening ports on your home network in general. I'm not aware of any issues opening ports for gaming consoles but usual caveats apply.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edit: Incorrect usage of 'your'.



33 posts

Geek


  # 2389109 9-Jan-2020 15:36
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

The streaming is LAN only, so wont work over internet unless you setup a VPN and even then probably wouldnt be the best experience.

 

https://beta.support.xbox.com/help/games-apps/apps-help/how-to-use-game-streaming-in-xbox-console-companion-app

 

 

 

 

The internet is full of vids of people getting it working and rather easily. But for some reason it doesn't work for me so I'm just looking for help in finding out what the issue is with my config.

xpd

SysOp
10214 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389111 9-Jan-2020 15:38
Send private message quote this post

I'm just going by the "official" guides :D

 

I've always found the Huawei HG units a bit hit and miss with port forwarding, ensure its saved, and reboot the unit after any changes. 

 

Good luck (and Im interested to see how you find it if it works :) )

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***



33 posts

Geek


  # 2389112 9-Jan-2020 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Ruphus:

 

I think you're forwarding the wrong ports. Have a read of this;

 

https://www.androidauthority.com/stream-xbox-one-to-windows-10-970235/

 

 

 

If you have marginal internet connection on either side, lag might make gaming unplayable.

 

 

 

Please be aware and understand the security concerns with opening ports on your home network in general. I'm not aware of any issues opening ports for gaming consoles but usual caveats apply.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edit: Incorrect usage of 'your'.

 

 

 

 

I think that article actually has the wrong ports listed as every other article I've found says to use 49000-65000 rather than 4900-6500. I have tried both but still no luck. I even tried putting it in the dmz but that didn't even work so perhaps the port forwarding is not working correctly. On the router you have to use mac address rather than ip for port forwarding and although I'm sure that must be fine, I'm used to using IP so I don't like using mac. That wouldn't be an issue, right?



33 posts

Geek


  # 2389113 9-Jan-2020 15:46
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

I'm just going by the "official" guides :D

 

I've always found the Huawei HG units a bit hit and miss with port forwarding, ensure its saved, and reboot the unit after any changes. 

 

Good luck (and Im interested to see how you find it if it works :) )

 

 

 

 

 

 

I absolutely hate how the port forwarding is done on this router! so cumbersome. :(

 
 
 
 


5999 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389114 9-Jan-2020 15:46
Send private message quote this post

Seanskatesalot:

 

The internet is full of vids of people getting it working and rather easily. But for some reason it doesn't work for me so I'm just looking for help in finding out what the issue is with my config.

 

 

It's not that easy, there's always a bunch of caveats and ports that either are forgotten or not mentioned for whatever reason.  Then you have the issue of the ports possibly not being allowed external access on the internet you're using at the other end.  And then the performance is usually crap.  So really it's only worth the effort as a bit of fun to get it working, not as something useful in practice to actually play your games. 



33 posts

Geek


  # 2389117 9-Jan-2020 15:55
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Seanskatesalot:

 

The internet is full of vids of people getting it working and rather easily. But for some reason it doesn't work for me so I'm just looking for help in finding out what the issue is with my config.

 

 

It's not that easy, there's always a bunch of caveats and ports that either are forgotten or not mentioned for whatever reason.  Then you have the issue of the ports possibly not being allowed external access on the internet you're using at the other end.  And then the performance is usually crap.  So really it's only worth the effort as a bit of fun to get it working, not as something useful in practice to actually play your games. 

 

 

 

 

well I was just on holiday at a relatives place in a different country and it would have been absolutely ideal. Using two home networks I don't see why the performance would be crap? The service works really well on home networks.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.