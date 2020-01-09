Seanskatesalot:

Hey guys,

I've been trying to set it up so I can stream my xbox one x to my pc when I'm away from home. Currently it streams fine when I am on my home network but it's possible to do it from anywhere, but I can't for the life of me get it to work.

My home router is a vodafone version HG659. I have set up port forwarding for the required ports to my xbox and am then trying to put in my home network public ip in the xbox companion app to connect to it. When adding the port forwarding rules it gave an error saying external ports can't include 50000-50020(when trying to forward ports 49000-65000) so I forwarded 49000-49999 and 50021-65000. I'm unsure if this would be breaking it or if it's something else.

Would anyone be able to help me get it working please?

Thanks,

Sean.