patchface:

Hi there,

I have recently had Fibre installed with spark/ chorus, my house has a box where the ONT sits and wires for ethernet to each room in the house.

Currently I have had this set up as a daisy chain with the default router sitting in the box with the ONT connecting LAN1 from the ONT to WAN on the router.

the router is then daisy chained to 2 other routers in the house via the lan ports and through the walls.

It is not ideal to have the router sitting with the ONT for me and I would like to set this up as seperate access points around the house with the three routers in various rooms.

I have tried to simply set the cables up and 'plug and play' this new configuration but get no internet connection when I break the configuration.

My question is does this chorus ONT allow for this kind of setup? and are there any guides out there to get this working?