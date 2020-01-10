patchface:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is it possible to have Multiple routers attached to ONT


Wannabe Geek


# 262209 10-Jan-2020 12:52
Hi there,

 

 

 

I have recently had Fibre installed with spark/ chorus, my house has a box where the ONT sits and wires for ethernet to each room in the house. 

 

Currently I have had this set up as a daisy chain with the default router sitting in the box with the ONT connecting LAN1 from the ONT to WAN on the router.

 

the router is then daisy chained to 2 other routers in the house via the lan ports and through the walls. 

 

It is not ideal to have the router sitting with the ONT for me and I would like to set this up as seperate access points around the house with the three routers in various rooms. 

 

I have tried to simply set the cables up and 'plug and play' this new configuration but get no internet connection when I break the configuration. 

 

 

 

My question is does this chorus ONT allow for this kind of setup? and are there any guides out there to get this working?

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2389631 10-Jan-2020 12:56
no.

 


Best option for your setup is to grab the Spark Smart modem, and a few Spark Mesh units. plugin to the lan ports around the house and it will be solid.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



  # 2389634 10-Jan-2020 13:07
Thanks for your reply I will look into that. 

 

For the mean time I think I have figured out my problem 

 

in the lounge there are 3 ports close to each other so I will connect

 

Spark router WAN -> port 1 -> ONT

 

Spark router Lan 1 -> port 2 -> Switch in box with ONT -> router 1 in other room

 

Spark router Lan 2 -> port 3 -> switch -> router 2 in other room

 
 
 
 


xpd

SysOp
  # 2389637 10-Jan-2020 13:21
Why do you want to move the router exactly ? I cant think of a reason to want it somewhere else.

 

And are you sure youre not confusing router for switch ?




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***



  # 2389639 10-Jan-2020 13:24
The box housing the ONT is not big enough and has to hang by it's power cable from the socket. My goal is to tidy it up and understand how it has been setup by a friend of mine and perhaps make it more efficient setup. 

  # 2389644 10-Jan-2020 13:44
The ONT is owned and installed by Chorus.  I'd be very wary of doing anything with it, if you screw it up you'll need to pay to get it fixed.  However if the issue is it hasn't been installed correctly or safely, you can complain to your ISP to get that done properly and it should be at no cost to you (depending on whether it's a legitimate issue and not just cosmetically displeasing to you). 

  # 2389645 10-Jan-2020 13:45
patchface:

 

The box housing the ONT is not big enough and has to hang by it's power cable from the socket.

 

 

The ONT has the fibre cable attached, and as such should be fixed to a solid object (usually a wall) and not simply hanging from a socket.... was it installed this way?



  # 2389648 10-Jan-2020 13:48
Sorry didn't explain clearly. the ONT is housed properly inside the box where the various ethernet cables run to. currently I have to try and cram the spark modem router into this housing but there is not enough space so the spark modem/router has hang outside and is therefore not the ideal place for it to be

 
 
 
 


  # 2389652 10-Jan-2020 14:08
you are getting your terminology confused.

 

ONT = Fiber box

 

Router is the device that connects to your ISP. it routes between your internal network and the external one. Usually it connects straight to the ONT.

 

The other devices you have around the place are being used as either switches or access points, not routers.

  # 2389653 10-Jan-2020 14:10
my dad just put a small shelf above the fibre box so the router could sit on it.

 

Also maybe draw a crude diagram of your setup.



  # 2389654 10-Jan-2020 14:11
I refer to them as routers as they have routing functionality but yes are only being used as access points with the spark router providing the routing functionality as I understand it. 

 

Just looking for a more elegant solution instead of the nest of cables I currently have. 

  # 2389663 10-Jan-2020 14:20
unless you can find a router that will fit in the cabinet or you get a bigger cabinet your probably out of luck.

cisconz
  # 2389664 10-Jan-2020 14:21
patchface:

 

Spark router Lan 1 -> port 2 -> Switch in box with ONT -> router 1 in other room

 

Spark router Lan 2 -> port 3 -> switch -> router 2 in other room

 

 

You should only run 1 cable from each device into the switch.

 

So it should be:

 

Spark router Lan 1 -> port 2 -> Switch in box with ONT

 

Switch in box with ONT -> router 1 in other room

 

Switch in box with ONT -> router 2 in other room

 

 

 

Unless you are confusing a switch with a patch panel.




Hmmmm

  # 2389665 10-Jan-2020 14:23
hio77:

no.



Best option for your setup is to grab the Spark Smart modem, and a few Spark Mesh units. plugin to the lan ports around the house and it will be solid.



This. Not necessarily Spark branded product, Ubiquiti make an excellent mesh, Asus too. But from what I'm reading here, mesh.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2389668 10-Jan-2020 14:28
1024kb:
hio77:

 

no.

 

 

 


Best option for your setup is to grab the Spark Smart modem, and a few Spark Mesh units. plugin to the lan ports around the house and it will be solid.

 



This. Not necessarily Spark branded product, Ubiquiti make an excellent mesh, Asus too. But from what I'm reading here, mesh.

 

Reason i recommend the spark one is purely because the mesh over both wireless and ethernet is totally seamless for the customer.

 

 

 

Quite a few mesh products out there still only do wireless based mesh.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2389669 10-Jan-2020 14:29
cisconz:

 

patchface:

 

Spark router Lan 1 -> port 2 -> Switch in box with ONT -> router 1 in other room

 

Spark router Lan 2 -> port 3 -> switch -> router 2 in other room

 

 

You should only run 1 cable from each device into the switch.

 

So it should be:

 

Spark router Lan 1 -> port 2 -> Switch in box with ONT

 

Switch in box with ONT -> Wireless AP 1 in other room

 

Switch in box with ONT -> Wireless AP in other room

 

 

 

Unless you are confusing a switch with a patch panel.

 

 

Wireless AP rather than router though, you dont want to be creating further subnets in the network since then things like casting wont work.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

