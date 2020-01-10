insane: The signal is typically formed like a donut, but just remember that every wall or joist etc will attenuate the signal, so get another cable and wire for both as you may end up needing or wanting another AP in future.



As you're building, now is the time to add cables while it's still easy!





Not only is it easy, it's far cheaper to install the cable now that late on!

If I was you I would go buy a couple of rolls of cat6 and run 2 to every room or location that you think that you might like a data outlet.

You could just leave them coiled up in the wall behind the PowerPoint for future use and then install the jacks later on when you need them.