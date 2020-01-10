Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262217 10-Jan-2020 20:25
We’re having a 2-storey house built.
I’ve asked for CAT6 cable upstairs in ceiling and also ground floor ceiling.
For best coverage, would I install it in ground floor ceiling?
Does the signal travel up as well?
I’ve got a Cambium E410 wireless access point.

  # 2389860 10-Jan-2020 20:41
The signal is typically formed like a donut, but just remember that every wall or joist etc will attenuate the signal, so get another cable and wire for both as you may end up needing or wanting another AP in future.

As you're building, now is the time to add cables while it's still easy!



  # 2389904 10-Jan-2020 21:01
Thanks.
Yep, we already have a cable for each floor in the ceiling.
It’s not a big house (total of 146m2), so just over 70m per floor.

But if you had to pick one only, it would be in the ceiling downstairs, right?
(And then another one in ceiling upstairs, if it’s not adequate)

 
 
 
 


  # 2389911 10-Jan-2020 21:18
where do you spend most of the time on wireless devices? where would you notice the lower signal more?

  # 2389912 10-Jan-2020 21:18
insane: The signal is typically formed like a donut, but just remember that every wall or joist etc will attenuate the signal, so get another cable and wire for both as you may end up needing or wanting another AP in future.

As you're building, now is the time to add cables while it's still easy!

 

Not only is it easy, it's far cheaper to install the cable now that late on!

 

If I was you I would go buy a couple of rolls of cat6 and run 2 to every room or location that you think that you might like a data outlet.

 

You could just leave them coiled up in the wall behind the PowerPoint for future use and then install the jacks later on when you need them.



  # 2389913 10-Jan-2020 21:20
Jase2985:

where do you spend most of the time on wireless devices? where would you notice the lower signal more?



We’ve got bedrooms upstairs and living room downstairs, so will spend an equal amount of time either floor (more or less).

  # 2389916 10-Jan-2020 21:23
put in 2 access points then

 

we spend most of out time in the living areas but put a second access point up the bedroom end of the house to boost the signal



  # 2389917 10-Jan-2020 21:27
The thing is that it’s not a big house.
Each floor is approx 10 x 7 metres.
So the very furthest you’ll be from the wireless access point is 5 metres, if it’s installed in the centre of the house.
I don’t think we need additional access points in rooms.

