I’ve asked for CAT6 cable upstairs in ceiling and also ground floor ceiling.
For best coverage, would I install it in ground floor ceiling?
Does the signal travel up as well?
I’ve got a Cambium E410 wireless access point.
where do you spend most of the time on wireless devices? where would you notice the lower signal more?
insane: The signal is typically formed like a donut, but just remember that every wall or joist etc will attenuate the signal, so get another cable and wire for both as you may end up needing or wanting another AP in future.
As you're building, now is the time to add cables while it's still easy!
Not only is it easy, it's far cheaper to install the cable now that late on!
If I was you I would go buy a couple of rolls of cat6 and run 2 to every room or location that you think that you might like a data outlet.
You could just leave them coiled up in the wall behind the PowerPoint for future use and then install the jacks later on when you need them.
Jase2985:
where do you spend most of the time on wireless devices? where would you notice the lower signal more?
put in 2 access points then
we spend most of out time in the living areas but put a second access point up the bedroom end of the house to boost the signal