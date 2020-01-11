Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So wanted to start setting up a home 10G setup, do not want to go full out at the moment as don't need to.

 

First connection will just be a peer to peer setup with a switch going in later.

 

2 x Edimax EN-9320SFP 10GbE Ethernet SFP+ PCI

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETEDM1091/Edimax-EN-9320SFP-10GbE-Ethernet-SFP-PCI-Express-S

 

 

 

2 x 10G SFP+ RJ45 Copper Transceiver

 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5LIUK5/ref=pd_luc_rh_sspa_dk_huc_pt_expsub_0

 

 

 

This will be connected from a unRAID server to a hackintosh/windows box. I have verified there are drivers for the cards and that they work with both boxes ok.

 

 

 

Is this going to be ok you think just to start with ?? , Apart from the transceivers everything else will come from PBtech as I have a business account there and it is just easier to get stuff through there. 




Whats the distance? You could go for a DAC cable if it's under 20m




Beccara:

 

Whats the distance? You could go for a DAC cable if it's under 20m

 

 

10 Meters max , where could I get a pre made cable that length though I thought most of those were about 3 meters max 




Have you had a look on eBay or aliexpress?

 

I picked up some Mellanox 10GBe PCIe cards dirt cheap I think they were somewhere around 13-20 USD a piece many years ago.

 

Ali Express has this one

 

A 3m DAC From gowifi is 56+gst

