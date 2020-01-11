So wanted to start setting up a home 10G setup, do not want to go full out at the moment as don't need to.

First connection will just be a peer to peer setup with a switch going in later.

2 x Edimax EN-9320SFP 10GbE Ethernet SFP+ PCI

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETEDM1091/Edimax-EN-9320SFP-10GbE-Ethernet-SFP-PCI-Express-S

2 x 10G SFP+ RJ45 Copper Transceiver

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5LIUK5/ref=pd_luc_rh_sspa_dk_huc_pt_expsub_0

This will be connected from a unRAID server to a hackintosh/windows box. I have verified there are drivers for the cards and that they work with both boxes ok.

Is this going to be ok you think just to start with ?? , Apart from the transceivers everything else will come from PBtech as I have a business account there and it is just easier to get stuff through there.