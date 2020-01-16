Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Possible to send packets to a multicast address over a VPN?


2698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 264320 16-Jan-2020 12:23
As per above, is it possible to send packets to a multicast address e.g 224.0.0.1 on a port number, over a VPN?




I fix stuff!
1791 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  # 2398932 16-Jan-2020 12:29
Technically yes, but you might need some Multicast routing protocols to assist. PIM etc.

 

 

 

Gets complex if its not on the same broadcast domain/subnet.

 

 

 

 

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2398968 16-Jan-2020 13:12
One person supports this post
If you can adjust VPN then most straightforward approach is to use a TAP (bridge) VPN instead of TUN

 
 
 
 


7183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2398970 16-Jan-2020 13:15
Hi, you may need to first pack it in GRE then shred that through IPSec to get multicast to work, and obviously PIM or Multicast Proxy may/will be required depending on a few aspects.

 

11470 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2398971 16-Jan-2020 13:15
there is a few windows applications that push multicast over VPN too, designed for exactly this purpose.

 

 

 

Came out of the hamachi etc days, where sometimes "LAN" Games wouldn't work over it because it was announcing over multicast and iver not flowing, or flowing out the wrong interface (which is where interface metrics also come into it)




