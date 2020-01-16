Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PFsense newbie Spark VDSL configuration advice


# 264329 16-Jan-2020 15:55
Hi There,

 

Just wondering if anyone else is running PFsense with a VDSL connection?

 

I've been struggling to get any internet on my LAN interface and wonder if there is something I have overlooked?

 

 

 

Setup for intial testing as follows:

 

Spark Huawei HG659b modem (bridge mode) -> Quotom mini PC (4x Intel pro 1000) -> Windows PC (Ethernet)

 

 

 

I used 192.168.0.1 for the LAN IP and enabled DHCP (192.168.0.100-150)

 

I can get to the webGUI and the WAN shows a green connection but I can't for the life of me get any internet on a PC connected to the LAN port.

 

 

 

I've also tried setting VLAN and PPoE based on AUS/UK posts I saw online but no luck. The usual modem settings don't quite translate to what I see in the PFsense admin.

 

 

 

Any advice would be much appreciated.

'That VDSL Cat'
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2399128 16-Jan-2020 16:25
Use vlan 10 pppoe.




