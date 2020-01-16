Hi There,

Just wondering if anyone else is running PFsense with a VDSL connection?

I've been struggling to get any internet on my LAN interface and wonder if there is something I have overlooked?

Setup for intial testing as follows:

Spark Huawei HG659b modem (bridge mode) -> Quotom mini PC (4x Intel pro 1000) -> Windows PC (Ethernet)

I used 192.168.0.1 for the LAN IP and enabled DHCP (192.168.0.100-150)

I can get to the webGUI and the WAN shows a green connection but I can't for the life of me get any internet on a PC connected to the LAN port.

I've also tried setting VLAN and PPoE based on AUS/UK posts I saw online but no luck. The usual modem settings don't quite translate to what I see in the PFsense admin.

Any advice would be much appreciated.