LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Love the powerline kit


# 265337 17-Jan-2020 08:39
After moving house I had to use a wifi connection to my wife's Dell Optiplex 780 that was positioned around a corner in the conservatory. Bought a PCI wifi card with aerials attached, installed it, then found the 780 can't cope with the display port as well as a PCI card!! Darn, didn't see that coming.

 

Next was a USB 2.4Gb doofer. It was coping with browsing but I was finding macrium backups were VERY slow and usually failed.

 

Now I have a D-Link AV2 1000. Wow, instant success with 104/25 off my 100/20 connection. Even came with the two connecting cables.

 

Problem solved! 

 

Now wonder why I didn't get it to start with.

  # 2400394 17-Jan-2020 09:13
So many people on here say these are horrible things that don't work but I've never ever had an issue with them. Even using third, fourth, fifth ones to make a powerline network.

  # 2400395 17-Jan-2020 09:29
I tried one about 5-7 years ago. They weren't great in my pretty old house with an old power board, I think I got about 2Mbps across the powerline. I think they work better in modern houses.

 
 
 
 


  # 2400398 17-Jan-2020 09:37
No issues in our mid-'80s home. I have one permanently installed behind my rack and a few units I can plugin around the house as required. I use them much more frequently than I would wireless. I even use them hanging off power strips and they seem to work just fine.

