333 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265341 17-Jan-2020 09:58
Hi All,

 

I put some effort in creating this diagram to explain my tests.

 

Click to see full size

 

What :

 

 - Orcon Gigabit Connection

 

 - Orcon Supplied NF18 Modem, default settings.

 

Just moved into New Rental Property this Monday 13/01/2020 (but internet was connected since Friday 10 Jan). My Master Bedroom does not get any Wifi signal, currently settled in Bedroom 1 (which again has weak signal). Cannot move to Bedroom 2 (currently used as yoga / lounge area / clothes iron. (cannot use this as bedroom as it does not have any wardrobe).

 

Divided the Bedroom 2 into two parts :

 

1. where i get better signal is where by wardrobe is

 

2. where my Bed is, no signal.

 

Is there a way to tweak the Router to get better range? or get some range extenders or something?

 

Any help appreciated... Thanks in advance.

 

 - David




I Eat Dumbbells for Breakfast

15533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2400463 17-Jan-2020 10:06
Powerline network and a small wireless access point.

775 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2400465 17-Jan-2020 10:07
option 1,

 

 

 

download android app like wifi man, see if your 2.4 wif is on same channel as neighbours, if so move it to another channel in router config page.

 

 

 

option 2,

 

 

 

get a mesh router setup like Netgear Orbi, Linksys Velop.

 

 

 

 




Voice gives context

 
 
 
 


775 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2400466 17-Jan-2020 10:07
timmmay:

 

Powerline network and a small wireless access point.

 

 

 

 

Eww, nobody wants 2 ssid's.




Voice gives context



333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2400473 17-Jan-2020 10:16
Forgot to mention, i also tried to relocate the router to Bedroom 3 (yellow mark), but didnt make any difference in signal / speed.




I Eat Dumbbells for Breakfast



333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2400479 17-Jan-2020 10:24
sdavisnz:

 

option 2,

 

get a mesh router setup like Netgear Orbi, Linksys Velop.

 

 

 

 

That's a pricey piece of equipment there...

 

i would be happy on 50-100 Mbps over wifi either on 2.4 or 5 G.




I Eat Dumbbells for Breakfast

775 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2400523 17-Jan-2020 10:27
Do it right, do it once.

I assume there will be a good second hand market coming soon with wifi6 taking off this year.




Voice gives context

15533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2400524 17-Jan-2020 10:33
sdavisnz:

 

Eww, nobody wants 2 ssid's.

 

 

We have one for 2.4GHz and one for 5GHz, works fine. The phone finds the strongest signal, or you can switch.

 
 
 
 




333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2400531 17-Jan-2020 10:46
timmmay:

 

sdavisnz:

 

Eww, nobody wants 2 ssid's.

 

 

We have one for 2.4GHz and one for 5GHz, works fine. The phone finds the strongest signal, or you can switch.

 

 

Well, i do need both Bands, as i have an old laptop & PS4 which only have 2.4GHz. Currently ps4 is hooked-up via LAN in living room, but eventually will be moved to Bedroom i'm currently in.




I Eat Dumbbells for Breakfast

14564 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2400591 17-Jan-2020 11:24
Orcon offers Google Wifi Mesh for rental or purchase. From memory the rental is $15 per month but I maybe wrong. I use Google Wifi in my home which is a very difficult beast for coverage. The Google system has given me excellent coverage though out our home. 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

