Hi All,

I put some effort in creating this diagram to explain my tests.

What :

- Orcon Gigabit Connection

- Orcon Supplied NF18 Modem, default settings.

Just moved into New Rental Property this Monday 13/01/2020 (but internet was connected since Friday 10 Jan). My Master Bedroom does not get any Wifi signal, currently settled in Bedroom 1 (which again has weak signal). Cannot move to Bedroom 2 (currently used as yoga / lounge area / clothes iron. (cannot use this as bedroom as it does not have any wardrobe).

Divided the Bedroom 2 into two parts :

1. where i get better signal is where by wardrobe is

2. where my Bed is, no signal.

Is there a way to tweak the Router to get better range? or get some range extenders or something?

Any help appreciated... Thanks in advance.

- David