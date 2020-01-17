Hi All,
I put some effort in creating this diagram to explain my tests.
What :
- Orcon Gigabit Connection
- Orcon Supplied NF18 Modem, default settings.
Just moved into New Rental Property this Monday 13/01/2020 (but internet was connected since Friday 10 Jan). My Master Bedroom does not get any Wifi signal, currently settled in Bedroom 1 (which again has weak signal). Cannot move to Bedroom 2 (currently used as yoga / lounge area / clothes iron. (cannot use this as bedroom as it does not have any wardrobe).
Divided the Bedroom 2 into two parts :
1. where i get better signal is where by wardrobe is
2. where my Bed is, no signal.
Is there a way to tweak the Router to get better range? or get some range extenders or something?
Any help appreciated... Thanks in advance.
- David