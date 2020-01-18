Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)VPN router recomendation


250 posts

Master Geek


# 265362 18-Jan-2020 09:02
Send private message quote this post

Hi our fibre  internet provider is Spark and we have the connection coming into a HG659 modem. From here I have another router (bridge mode) for a separate network for our Mitsi heat pump wifi (it needed to be WPS rather  than a modern standard.

 

I am looking to buy a new router that is ExpressVPN firmware compliant so that we can have a bit more control of the devices like pcs, chromecast, appletv) that access overseas streaming services i.e split tunnelling.

 

Was wondering if I could get any recommendations as the ones on the ExpressVpN site dont appear to available here?

 

Happy to leave the HG659 and put the new router off this (like my other bridge mode one) or replace the HG659 all together? I am not very technical so apologise in advance if there is somethign incorrect with the explanation / problem statement above!

Create new topic
482 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2401141 18-Jan-2020 09:42
Send private message quote this post

Have you thought about building your own router? say a OPNsense or Pf sense build?

1775 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2401148 18-Jan-2020 10:23
Send private message quote this post

Why not use the ones recommended on the ExpressVPN website?  Both are available from Amazon and ship direct to NZ

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.