Hi our fibre internet provider is Spark and we have the connection coming into a HG659 modem. From here I have another router (bridge mode) for a separate network for our Mitsi heat pump wifi (it needed to be WPS rather than a modern standard.

I am looking to buy a new router that is ExpressVPN firmware compliant so that we can have a bit more control of the devices like pcs, chromecast, appletv) that access overseas streaming services i.e split tunnelling.

Was wondering if I could get any recommendations as the ones on the ExpressVpN site dont appear to available here?

Happy to leave the HG659 and put the new router off this (like my other bridge mode one) or replace the HG659 all together? I am not very technical so apologise in advance if there is somethign incorrect with the explanation / problem statement above!