Right, now I have your attention I know it's not legal to do that with copper - but I am not clear if it's ok to do this with fibre... I had a quick look and can't believe how cheap fibre patch leads are and I already have a couple of SFPs and a main switch with SFP ports so would only need a cheap switch for the garage with an SFP port.

Anyone know for sure or have had this done? Fibre patch lead through same conduit as power?

Cheers - N