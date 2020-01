I have been using this device for a while and have purchased and used 6x no problem. Very easy

However I now find the device wont recognise the SIM card and I have tried Voda and Spark SIMs to no avail. Thought it was just a dud one, so replaced and bought another as spare. All 3 exhibit same issue. Tried factory reset, no change.

Purchased at PB Tech in Penrose.

Anyone else experienced same issue?

What other like options are available?

Cheers

John