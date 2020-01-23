Hi Everyone,

Been struggling to get decent transfer speeds from my NAS on wireless. I have a Orcon Gigabit connection and the ONT is connected to a Asus RT-AC88u router. All cables are brand new D-Link Cat6. Connecting to the asus router on 5ghz. Is used to be able to get anywhere from 50-60 MBps on wireless both read and write. Now for some reason the speed has dropped to 10-12 MBps. The laptop i am using is a Lenovo Yoga 920 with an 8th Gen i7-8550u processor with 8gb ram and 1tb ssd. Running a speed test (ookla) on this laptop gets me 450-460 mbps. So i assumed a speed of 50-50MBps should be possible on file transfers. The NAS is an Asustor 202TE with two identical WD Red 4TB drives on the list of recommended drives.

On Ethernet i get an easy 65-75MBps. WiFi only 10-12MBps.

So far i have tried replacing the NAS (with a Synology 218+ that i borrowed from a mate). No change. Tried a different router (Asus AC68U). No change. Brand new Cat6 cables to replace the Cat5e i had earlier. No change. Different ports on the router. No Change. Tried disabling ipv6 on NAS, Router and Laptop. Very small increase. Tried the resetting the NAS and using it with a spare 256 GB Samsung SSD (to test if its a failing drive). No change. Disabled AV and AIProtection on the laptop and router. No Change. I dont have QOS enabled. Running minimum SMB2 and Maximum SMB3 on the NAS. Slight change. Both NAS and Laptop are on a static IP. No change. Usually copying video files to watch on the TV, so they can be pretty large files, upto 2-3 gb each. Should get good read and write speeds. The NAS network connection reports a Gigabit connection full duplex.

My wife uses a Macbook Air, and while i cant figure out how to view read and write speeds on Apple over SMB, i can tell that its at least about twice as fast if not more.

So my best guess at this point is its the laptop. I am running Win10 Pro x64. All drivers and updates installed. I have tried downloading fresh drivers for the wirelesss card (its an 11ac, 2x2, Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® 4.1 card, for the life of me cant remember the model, i can find it and post it if required). That didn't help. And internet speed tests get me 450-460mbps easy over wireless. ++Netbios is enforced.

I am at a loss, need help from you guru's out there. Tried everything my noob brain could think of! What can i try next?