# 265486 23-Jan-2020 21:42
We have a fibre connection running between the main house and a granny flat which has been working perfectly since June last year when it was installed. On Wednesday morning (about 4:30am based on the network logs) it suddenly stopped working.

 

I ordered a new media converter, and also a new transceiver --- got these today and tried them with no luck, so there goes $80. Also inspected the fibre in the roof and saw no evidence of physical damage --- all the outside fibre is in conduit.

 

What is the next step in diagnosis? Unfortunately don't have $100s to spend...

  # 2405548 23-Jan-2020 21:56
remove the fibre both ends and put a torch at one end and see if you can see the light at the end ( I saw Chorus do this once )

 

  # 2405550 23-Jan-2020 21:57
SATTV:

remove the fibre both ends and put a torch at one end and see if you can see the light at the end ( I saw Chorus do this once )


John


Higher Power torch the better as it removes the blockages ;)




  # 2405559 23-Jan-2020 22:22
SATTV:

remove the fibre both ends and put a torch at one end and see if you can see the light at the end ( I saw Chorus do this once )


John



Ha. Seems so obvious now! Will do and report back.

  # 2405567 23-Jan-2020 22:47
If you are removing connectors just be aware these should be cleaned before reinserting. Do you have the ability to do this?

Shining red light works best, proper LED testers are cheap but aren't going to help if you don't have one.

