We have a fibre connection running between the main house and a granny flat which has been working perfectly since June last year when it was installed. On Wednesday morning (about 4:30am based on the network logs) it suddenly stopped working.

I ordered a new media converter, and also a new transceiver --- got these today and tried them with no luck, so there goes $80. Also inspected the fibre in the roof and saw no evidence of physical damage --- all the outside fibre is in conduit.

What is the next step in diagnosis? Unfortunately don't have $100s to spend...