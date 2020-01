I’m having a house built at the moment and will have at least one wireless access point (maybe two, so one per floor).

I’m having a camera doorbell (Google Nest Hello), which is connected by WiFi.

My question: If the wireless signal from the wireless access point isn’t strong enough for the camera doorbell, can I just add a wireless extender, which could be installed right inside the door, for a stronger signal?

Might be a dumb question, but although I know wireless extenders work with routers, is it the same concept with a wireless access point?