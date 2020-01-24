JayWehi33:

Hi Everyone,

I'm hoping to get some clarification on what to do after I've installed the Orbi mesh system through the current Spark router.

I've read that it is a good idea to turn off the WiFi on the Spark router and then switch the Orbi router to AP mode, is this an easy thing to do? I have a fair understanding but just not sure how to tackle it.

Also i was given a piece of paper outlining how to switch to Bridge mode, but this caused the internet to stop functioning so switched it back to the default setting.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks all :)