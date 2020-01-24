JayWehi33:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New Orbi Mesh System


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265496 24-Jan-2020 12:37
Hi Everyone,

 

I'm hoping to get some clarification on what to do after I've installed the Orbi mesh system through the current Spark router.

 

I've read that it is a good idea to turn off the WiFi on the Spark router and then switch the Orbi router to AP mode, is this an easy thing to do? I have a fair understanding but just not sure how to tackle it. 

 

Also i was given a piece of paper outlining how to switch to Bridge mode, but this caused the internet to stop functioning so switched it back to the default setting.

 

 

 

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

 

Thanks all :)

307 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2405784 24-Jan-2020 12:50
Yup - Turn off wifi on the Spark router. 

 

Switch the Orbi router to AP mode. Its easy enough to do this - settings are under advanced. 
When you do this - it will ask you for an IP address for the Orbi router. You can set it as DHCP as not worry about it.

 

Spark router will hold the internet connection and provide DHCP/ip addresses. Wifi will be provided via the Orbi AP's. The satellites will auto sync with the Orbi router.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2405789 24-Jan-2020 12:52
Cheers mate,

 

Will give that a try tonight. At the moment things seem to be running alright, will i see better internet speeds or a sturdier connection when i complete this?

 
 
 
 


644 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2405800 24-Jan-2020 13:18
Your other option is to use the orbi as the router and get rid of the spark one completely, that’s what we did and works brilliantly. There’s a how to for the settings in pbtech’s website.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2405804 24-Jan-2020 13:22
Oh right these are the steps I followed when the Orbi was connected to the spark router, and had problems with the bridge settings.

 

 

 

Are these settings for when the spark router is taken out of the equation and just running the Orbi as the router?

307 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2405810 24-Jan-2020 13:38
Loismustdye: Your other option is to use the orbi as the router and get rid of the spark one completely, that’s what we did and works brilliantly. There’s a how to for the settings in pbtech’s website.

 

Issue with this approach is that the Orbi's dont give you full gig over PPPoE when used as a router.
If you have a 100mb connection then this would be recommended. If you have a gig connection then no. You will max at ~ 600-700mb. Its a common issue with them.

778 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2406060 24-Jan-2020 14:02
Jiriteach:

Loismustdye: Your other option is to use the orbi as the router and get rid of the spark one completely, that’s what we did and works brilliantly. There’s a how to for the settings in pbtech’s website.


Issue with this approach is that the Orbi's dont give you full gig over PPPoE when used as a router.
If you have a 100mb connection then this would be recommended. If you have a gig connection then no. You will max at ~ 600-700mb. Its a common issue with them.



Interesting,

I did not know this, is this only with PPPoe?




Voice gives context



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2406064 24-Jan-2020 14:04
I did a speed test when i installed it and it came up to 100Mbps, i think?

 

 

 

Is that bad?

 
 
 
 


307 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2406065 24-Jan-2020 14:06
sdavisnz:
Jiriteach:

 

Loismustdye: Your other option is to use the orbi as the router and get rid of the spark one completely, that’s what we did and works brilliantly. There’s a how to for the settings in pbtech’s website.

 

 

 

Issue with this approach is that the Orbi's dont give you full gig over PPPoE when used as a router.
If you have a 100mb connection then this would be recommended. If you have a gig connection then no. You will max at ~ 600-700mb. Its a common issue with them.

 



Interesting,

I did not know this, is this only with PPPoe?

 

Yup

307 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2406067 24-Jan-2020 14:07
JayWehi33:

 

I did a speed test when i installed it and it came up to 100Mbps, i think?

 

Is that bad?

 

 

Thats not bad. I assume its the plan you are subscribed to from Spark? 

 

Its 100mb is the plan and you are getting 100mb then switching to completely use the Orbi as a router makes sense. You will get good wifi and performance.
Guide is here - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings#sparkorbi

