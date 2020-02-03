Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need to get a connection through two floors without access in-between


# 265647 3-Feb-2020 14:38
I live in the top floor of a 3 floor apartment. The bottom is the garages, then my neighbour, then us on top. I need to get a connection to the garage, but have zero access to the middle floor as it's not ours. We are also renting so running cables somehow is out of the question.

 

I have power in the garage, but I'm not 100% sure how it's connected to our power so I don't know if a powerline connector would work (if at all). WiFi is fine and it does not need to be a fast connection, just fast enough for a webcam. I'll be putting a 3D printer in the garage, with octoprint and a webcam on a raspberry pi. I'm not sure if an extender would work (again it doesn't need to be a super fast connection), or if I should try powerline or if something else exists that I'm not aware of.

 

I am using a Frtizbox 7490. I took my phone down, and I get about a half bar connection on the wifi, which wont' let me browse sites or the network, it's just too low of a connection.

 

I'm not able to move the router as that's where the fibre connection is, and the apartment isn't wired for ethernet.

 

An awesome mspaint drawing to explain better:

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Cheers.

  # 2411914 3-Feb-2020 14:45
I forgot to add, the exterior walls are concrete, and there are steel beams at the top of the wall of the garage separating the two garages.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

Banana?
  # 2411929 3-Feb-2020 15:17
Do you have one fuse box for points in the Garage and the Apartment? Doesn't necessarily mean that they are on the same phase, but it would give some hope.

 

Try a power line setup.

 

If it doesn't work, take it back.

 
 
 
 


  # 2411930 3-Feb-2020 15:20
trig42:

 

Do you have one fuse box for points in the Garage and the Apartment? Doesn't necessarily mean that they are on the same phase, but it would give some hope.

 

Try a power line setup.

 

If it doesn't work, take it back.

 

 

As above, easiest option is probably power line adapters....

 

If it doesn't work, there will be a "riser" somewhere in the building, that you might be able to access to drop a cable run down,

