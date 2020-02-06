Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Edgerouter, Google Wifi and IPv6


# 265711 6-Feb-2020 18:27
I've got an interesting problem. I've got a connection with an ISP that offers IPv6 (2D) and have a static IPv4 and IPv6. 

Having previously configured the Edge router for IPv4, I've successfully configured it to pick up IPv6 and have IPv6 connectivity, EXCEPT for my Google Wifi network.
Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

On the Google Wifi, I have turned IPv6 on but keep getting the below error: 

 

Click to see full size

 

There doesn't appear to be any options for IPv6 except to turn it on or off. The Google Wifi is in NAT / DHCP mode (in order to get mesh support).

 

Has anyone come across this before? 




  # 2413799 6-Feb-2020 19:00
Are you assigning the same /64 on both interfaces?

Or are you being assigned a /56 and then splitting it up and putting a different /64 out of it on eth1 and eth2 ?

 

 

 

 



  # 2413810 6-Feb-2020 19:11
I've been assigned a /56 - Currently configured as 2406:e001:x:xxxx::1/64 on eth1 and 2406:e001:x:xxxx::2/64 on eth2.




  # 2413824 6-Feb-2020 19:41
https://support.google.com/wifi/answer/6361450?hl=en

 

 "If the ISP’s prefix is 64 bits, IPv6 won’t be available on the guest network."

You need to allocate a larger than /64 on eth1 .

 

As far a I know the Google Wifi is a router with outside (ethernet) and inside (wifi) so if you only allocate a /64 on the outside it can't allocate a /64 in the inside . (as a /64 is the smallest you should subnet).

 

 

