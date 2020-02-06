I've got an interesting problem. I've got a connection with an ISP that offers IPv6 (2D) and have a static IPv4 and IPv6.



Having previously configured the Edge router for IPv4, I've successfully configured it to pick up IPv6 and have IPv6 connectivity, EXCEPT for my Google Wifi network.



On the Google Wifi, I have turned IPv6 on but keep getting the below error:

There doesn't appear to be any options for IPv6 except to turn it on or off. The Google Wifi is in NAT / DHCP mode (in order to get mesh support).





Has anyone come across this before?