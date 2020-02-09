I've been running an Edgerouter Lite for some time with no issues, so thought its time to do some tinkering. Have 3x UniFi AP-AC-Pro with original CloudKey and using UniFi Controller

Would like to setup 3 VLANS - 1 standard using Vorco's DNS (my ISP), 1x family with this free family DNS filter https://cleanbrowsing.org/filters#family and VLAN30 to move all my IoT onto and keep separate from the network.

Then have 2 (or possibly 3) wifi networks - ie standard, family, and IOT so that each VLAN has a separate wifi SSID that then routes to the correct VLAN.

Have managed to setup the 3x VLANs and 2x wifi so far (left IOT for now). Setup the Cleanbrowsing family DNS on "family"/VLAN20, connect to that wifi on my iPhone, but it says no internet connection. However I can browse to web pages. I tired the DNS Leak Test but its still showing my ISP DNS (103.*.*.*) and the IP on my phne is 169.254.115.***

I've also noticed internet speed as slowed down substantially on my main wifi network and PC on ethernet. Disabled VLAN20 and the kids wifi and its back up to normal speed?

I can post my config file in the next post - note I had 2x VPN's setup by the company who installed & manages my Home Theatre/Control4 system so that will show in the config file too. As such, I would prefer not to start from scratch but can do as last resort.

Hopefully its something obvious I've missed? My experience/skill level with ER is very slow, I've tried reading all the relevant posts on Geekzone and the Ubiquity Community support page but still struggling. Is there perhaps a limitation of the ERR-Lite preventing me from taking this route?

Thanks in advance for any assistance, and for you patience :)