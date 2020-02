Hi guys,

I'm keen to hear from people who have failover setups in their home - failing over to the 4G network when fibre goes down.

What's your setup? What devices are you using? Which 4G provider?

I'm interested in configuring a failover to 4G setup with a Ubiquiti Edgerouter or USG, for alarm and camera monitoring if there is a fibre outage.

Thanks!

Phil.