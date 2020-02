Hi All,

My parents are finally getting fibre installed in their home, and despite my best efforts to buy them a new modem / router, they want to use what they have and not spend money. I have a Slingshot Netcomm NF18 and a Vodafone Ultra Hub. Which one is better in terms of WiFi performance, or if that shouldn't be the sole consideration, in general?

I'm tempted to just buy them a $200ish router when I visit next, so open to ideas as well.

Thanks in Advance!