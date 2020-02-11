My pal is doing a new build but, like me, knows almost nothing about internet or ethernet or home theater etc.

He's after advice about what to get installed and where. Ideally future proofing for expected developments down the track. What should he be asking to get installed?

Fairly specific advice would be helpful as we know pretty much nothing. It's not an unlimited budget by any means, but given the sparky etc will be onsite doing all the other stuff he's prepared to put some effort into trying to get it done once and done right, even if that simply means having spare conduit/wires installed now for use later on.

All help appreciated