I'm looking to extend our company LAN to an adjacent building 20 to 30 meters away.  So a pretty short hop.  A large concrete pad between the buildings makes laying cable impractical.  I was hoping that someone may be able to point me in the direction of some simple wireless solutions.  I've got lost in the Ubiquiti website, everything seems to be for much longer distances, perhaps I'm missing the obvious solution of theirs.  A mesh network is a possibility, but I'd rather have a dedicated link.  Ideally the link would be GB lan speed and perhaps POE to save us having to run power to the two mounting points.  Any suggestions much appreciated!




Best regards,
Aaron Davidson.

SimWorks International Limited

www.simworks.com - New Zealands leading developer of mobile applications


You could consider something like this (might be overkill) : https://store.ui.com/products/unifi-building-to-building-bridge / https://www.gowifi.co.nz/kits/ubb.html

Something like this would be pretty good, unfortunately out of stock at pb. 

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NAPUBI1031/Ubiquiti-60GHz5GHz-PtP-Pre-Configured-Bridge-Kit-w

 
 
 
 


You want a 60GHz link for that. Desgined basically for exactly what you are doing.

 

Not sure what UBNT have... but i would use this kit from Go Wireless. You can of course just buy the radio's separately and save a little, but if you aren't up to speed with Mikrotik RouterOS, the pre-configured set is a great deal. You will just want transmit power on the AP side pulled way down for a short link.

You'd have to be a bit UBNT fanboi to want to pay their prices for a 60GHz link.

 

Mikrotik Wireless Wire has been out for a few years now, is rock solid, and only 1/3 the price.

 

Don't bother with old school 5GHz links, they're a waste of time now when 60GHz gives you all the benefits of better throughput and moves away from the limitations of regular 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi - namely that it's half duplex.

 

 

The dishes would be overkill for 30m.
This kit is best suited https://gowifi.co.nz/wireless/rbwapg-60adkit.html

