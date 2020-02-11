I'm looking to extend our company LAN to an adjacent building 20 to 30 meters away. So a pretty short hop. A large concrete pad between the buildings makes laying cable impractical. I was hoping that someone may be able to point me in the direction of some simple wireless solutions. I've got lost in the Ubiquiti website, everything seems to be for much longer distances, perhaps I'm missing the obvious solution of theirs. A mesh network is a possibility, but I'd rather have a dedicated link. Ideally the link would be GB lan speed and perhaps POE to save us having to run power to the two mounting points. Any suggestions much appreciated!