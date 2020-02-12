Hi All

Looking for some help with my home setup please.

I have 2 Degrees fibre with the 7490 Fritzbox and i have just picked up the new google nest wifi mesh.

Setup was easy and it seems to work well but i am getting a lot of connection drop outs. I have a new sony smart tv and it will constantly drop out every 20min or so when watching netflix for example. Other devices have similar connection dropout issues.

I've done some research and i see things like double Nat, bridge mode router, VLAN tagging but that's a bit above me to be honest haha. Ive turned the wifi off on the fritzbox to see if that was causing the issue but still no luck.

Has anyone had any success with my current setup? any router settings i can change? or do i have to get a new router...

any help would be greatly appreciated.

thanks!!!