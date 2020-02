Hi There,

I currently have a single UniFi AC-AP-LR but it's not giving me the coverage I need so I'm looking to purchase one or two more UniFi APs to act as downlinks around the house. I was thinking of just using the AC-AP-Lite units as they are the cheapest but before I do I thought I'd ask if anyone has experience with these devices and with UniFi "meshing" in general. Any feedback appreciated.

