Hi,

I've moved into a new mid-range house with a comms cabinet in the garage, ethernet ports in each of the 5 bedrooms and the main and 2nd living spaces.

It's a 2 storey house and is not overly large. I'm with Spark.

I thought I'd put the modem/router in the comms cabinet and connect it to all the ethernet ports, then put a mesh point in the main living space on the ground floor plus another one in the central bedroom upstairs. That should give me good wifi coverage for the 2 floors and the key outdoor zones.

I've currently got the older Huawei HG659b device, and was thinking to replace that with the Spark Smart Modem.

Then I thought to get 2 Spark Smart Mesh points and connect them to ethernet points.

Questions:

If I have the modem/router in the metal comms cabinet will that block it's wifi signal?

Do the mesh points support connecting back to the modem/router over either wifi or ethernet and is it configurable?

I don't need a high-end setup, just wanting to get gigabit to the ethernet ports and 802.11 a/n/ac. I think I might be able to drop the 2.4GHz types.

I think Spark will provide the Smart Modem for just the cost of shipping if I extend my contract, then I just need to pay for the Smart Mesh points.

Thanks.