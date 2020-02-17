Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#267907 17-Feb-2020 16:21
Hello all,

 

 

 

Firstly, I've done this same setup at another house with Vodafone - it was my first time and it didn't take long.

 

This attempt, with Spark (not sure if it makes any significant difference), has been a nightmare. I have run the ipsec and hwnat commands as well.

 

 

 

My setup is: Fibre box on wall > EdgeRouter X > Google WiFi pod > (2 more pods spaced throughout house).

 

Initially, I went through the basic setup provided by this guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aECPxlT6Qq4 with no such luck.

 

Then, I tried it again using the settings provided by Spark: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/ - no luck there either. I'm also not sure whether it should even be under PPPoE or DHCP.

 

I then tried this tutorial, which everyone has said worked for them: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740 - not for me, I am assuming I've done something wrong.

 

 

 

After being quite sure everything has been set up properly, I plug the ONT into Eth0 and the Google WiFi master pod into the Eth1 port. The Google WiFi (according to the app on my phone) just says everything is offline - everything is even greyed out, so I can't reset settings and such.

 

 

 

I've been having to take the ER-X upstairs and plugging it into my PC, changing the settings, bring it downstairs, plug everything in and do this over and over with different tutorials, to no avail. Anyone have any idea what's happening?

  #2422563 17-Feb-2020 16:26
Are you remembering the VLAN10 tagging?



  #2422564 17-Feb-2020 16:28
sbiddle:

 

Are you remembering the VLAN10 tagging?

 

 

 

 

If you mean setting the VLAN ID to 10, that is what I've done - is that the correct thing to do?

 
 
 
 


  #2422565 17-Feb-2020 16:29
Post a screenshot of the main page on the EdgeRouter X

 

As above, you probably don't have vlan 10 configured correctly on eth0



  #2422570 17-Feb-2020 16:39
dfnt:

 

Post a screenshot of the main page on the EdgeRouter X

 

As above, you probably don't have vlan 10 configured correctly on eth0

 

 

Sure, here you go - hope this is what you need:

 

  #2422614 17-Feb-2020 16:44
Can you edit the pppoe0 interface, does it show eth0.10 as the interface associated with it?

 

Have you also added user@xtrabb.co.nz and any password as well?

 

Also, you don't have anything connected to eth0 - is this because you're posting from your other router in the mean time?



  #2422620 17-Feb-2020 16:52
dfnt:

 

Can you edit the pppoe0 interface, does it show eth0.10 as the interface associated with it?

 

Have you also added user@xtrabb.co.nz and any password as well?

 

Also, you don't have anything connected to eth0 - is this because you're posting from your other router in the mean time?

 

 

Here's a screenshot of this interface - I'm using the account/password that Spark says on their non-Spark modem setup page (linked in my original post) And yes I'm using the old router to be able to access the internet at the moment.

 

EDIT: I've also noticed that the interfaces go in and out of the 'connected' status a lot... even though nothing's connected apart from Eth1.

 

  #2422623 17-Feb-2020 16:57
Based on the above screenshot, Can i just confirm there is actually a cable from Eth0 on the Edgerouter to Port 1 of the ONT?

 

 

 

is the light itself actually lit up?

 

actually, is this because you are using your computer away from the ont to configure? If so please DM me your details..

 

Wanna make sure your not flagging something..




  #2422632 17-Feb-2020 17:08
hio77:

 

Based on the above screenshot, Can i just confirm there is actually a cable from Eth0 on the Edgerouter to Port 1 of the ONT?

 

 

 

is the light itself actually lit up?

 

actually, is this because you are using your computer away from the ont to configure? If so please DM me your details..

 

Wanna make sure your not flagging something..

 

 

When the EdgeRouter X is actually plugged into the ONT, it is plugged into the first port (GET1, I think it's called), which is the same as the regular old router uses, and into Eth0 of the ER-X.

 

Three lights light up on the EdgeRouter - power, eth0 and eth1. Have no idea how I'd be able to tell if it is caused by me configuring it without it being plugged into the ONT at the same time, will DM you based on your reponse to this one.

 

Cheers!

