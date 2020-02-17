Hello all,

Firstly, I've done this same setup at another house with Vodafone - it was my first time and it didn't take long.

This attempt, with Spark (not sure if it makes any significant difference), has been a nightmare. I have run the ipsec and hwnat commands as well.

My setup is: Fibre box on wall > EdgeRouter X > Google WiFi pod > (2 more pods spaced throughout house).

Initially, I went through the basic setup provided by this guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aECPxlT6Qq4 with no such luck.

Then, I tried it again using the settings provided by Spark: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/ - no luck there either. I'm also not sure whether it should even be under PPPoE or DHCP.

I then tried this tutorial, which everyone has said worked for them: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740 - not for me, I am assuming I've done something wrong.

After being quite sure everything has been set up properly, I plug the ONT into Eth0 and the Google WiFi master pod into the Eth1 port. The Google WiFi (according to the app on my phone) just says everything is offline - everything is even greyed out, so I can't reset settings and such.

I've been having to take the ER-X upstairs and plugging it into my PC, changing the settings, bring it downstairs, plug everything in and do this over and over with different tutorials, to no avail. Anyone have any idea what's happening?