Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) [HELP] - US-8-60W POE Switch won't work [diagram layout included]


35 posts

Geek


#267950 19-Feb-2020 11:34
Hi guys,

 

I purchased the US-8-60W POE Switch and set it all up connected to one of my Fritzbox router. When opening the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller (Windows 10 PC) > Launch browser to manage >  it shows the POE Switch device but it attempts to adopt but then disconnects and then readopts then disconnects. The adopt never finishes/succeeds..

 

Methods tried:

 

     

  1. I have tried using a cable ethernet cat6 cable shorter length and doesn't work
  2. Reset the POE switch 5 times (holding the reset button until led turns off while power is still on). 
  3. Turn POE Switch off and on
  4. tried inserting to different ports of both the router and POE switch
  5. have also tried connecting the POE Switch to the fritz 1 and problem still persist

 

NOTE: During the first setup attempt when entering the device using the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller, I was told to setup the POE device with a wifi name and pass.... strange but yeah. 

 

Please help (I'm still quite new to networking so please bear with me). 

 

Thanks and I look forward to working with you guys to fix this problem 😀

 

 1 | 2
22990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2423891 19-Feb-2020 11:56
What IP does it show the switch on? There is a default one it will show if it cannot get a DHCP that will not adopt properly, ends in .20 from memory. If its showing as that then try the computer on the switch itself and see if you get an IP assigned. 

 

If the switch is used it may possibly have some vlan config done that has it looking for management on another vlan or something.




Richard rich.ms

40 posts

Geek


  #2423893 19-Feb-2020 11:57
Does it require an update before it can adopt? 

 
 
 
 




35 posts

Geek


  #2423894 19-Feb-2020 12:00
richms:

 

What IP does it show the switch on? There is a default one it will show if it cannot get a DHCP that will not adopt properly, ends in .20 from memory. If its showing as that then try the computer on the switch itself and see if you get an IP assigned. 

 

If the switch is used it may possibly have some vlan config done that has it looking for management on another vlan or something.

 

 

Hey Rich,

 

Thanks for coming by with your suggestion. The ip address it comes with for the POE switch is 192.168.178.41. 

 

Oh and I have also tried to connect the POE Switch to my computer and then opened Microsft edge and typed the ipaddress on the web address but it didn't load anything. 

 

Look forward to hearing back from you. Thanks. 



35 posts

Geek


  #2423898 19-Feb-2020 12:04
Sean2842:

 

Does it require an update before it can adopt? 

 

 

Hey Sean

 

Thanks for coming by.

 

The first attempt when setting up the POE Switch, it did show updating. I waited 25-30mins and no progression. So I decided (based on info from net) to perform an factory reset by pressing the button on the back of the device. After that, I begin to set up the device by entering the launch a browser to manage the network from the Unifi controller windows software app and the updating did not show..now it shows it trying to adopt. 

 

NOTE: During the first setup attempt when entering the device using the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller, I was told to setup the POE device with a wifi name and pass.... strange but yeah. 

 

 

40 posts

Geek


  #2423942 19-Feb-2020 12:16
hmmm ok, it seems like it wasn't connected to the internet when you first tried to set it up which is weird because it looks like it was. 

 

When setting it up are you connected directly to the switch with a cable? not sure if that would make a difference or not. 



35 posts

Geek


  #2423950 19-Feb-2020 12:25
Sean2842:

 

hmmm ok, it seems like it wasn't connected to the internet when you first tried to set it up which is weird because it looks like it was. 

 

When setting it up are you connected directly to the switch with a cable? not sure if that would make a difference or not. 

 

 

Hey Sean,

 

Thanks for the quick response. 

 

Apologise but I'm not so sure what you mean by "are you connected directed to the switch with a cable". I provided a layout diagram of my setup for connection :D. If you're asking whether I have tried to connect the POE Switch to my computer, then yes I have but when entering the POE switch device ip address onto the web address of the internet browser, it shows nothing. 

 

Oh and lastly, I think you maybe are right about the internet part since upon opening the Unifi network controller manager, it shows this: 

 

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2423956 19-Feb-2020 12:30
Where is the Unifi controller installed? If it's installed on the PC, do you have a firewall running on the PC? If you do, you may need to open the ports listed on this article;

 

https://help.ubnt.com/hc/en-us/articles/218506997-UniFi-Ports-Used

 

 

 

This might help also;

 

https://help.ubnt.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012622613-UniFi-Device-Adoption

 
 
 
 


40 posts

Geek


  #2423961 19-Feb-2020 12:45
whoops sorry I meant directly, I had an issue where an access point wasn't adopting because it wasn't connected to the internet but a reset fixed it. 

 

My next question would be, are you resetting it properly? 

 

You might not be alone according to this article here. https://community.ui.com/questions/Switch-8-60w-will-not-reset/dbfd7548-b566-4662-8c70-c53b24fe1489?page=1

 

 

1710 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2423970 19-Feb-2020 12:50
If you're asking whether I have tried to connect the POE Switch to my computer, then yes I have but when entering the POE switch device ip address onto the web address of the internet browser, it shows nothing.

 

I do not believe the Unifi switches have any UI built into them.  So directly going to the switches IP will do nothing.

 

I have always found the easiest way to get Unifi to Adopt is to use SSH but that is because my controller is cloud based.  Where is your controller?

 

 



35 posts

Geek


  #2423982 19-Feb-2020 12:57
Ruphus:

 

Where is the Unifi controller installed? If it's installed on the PC, do you have a firewall running on the PC? If you do, you may need to open the ports listed on this article;

 

https://help.ubnt.com/hc/en-us/articles/218506997-UniFi-Ports-Used

 

 

 

This might help also;

 

https://help.ubnt.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012622613-UniFi-Device-Adoption

 

 

Hiya,

 

Thanks for coming by with your suggestion. 

 

Unifi controller is installed in my Windows 10 computer. I do not have any third part antivirus software. I only sue Windows built in defender. The firewall there seems to be on so I have now turned it off.  (screenshot attached) 

 

Ports have also just been opened in the router. (screenshot attached) 

 

I'm unsure on how to perform the second method link. Would I be able to get a novice guide on this part? 

 

Thanks and sorry. Hope this problem can be fixed :( 

 

 

/dev/null
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2423989 19-Feb-2020 13:13
The question here is why do you need a UniFi PoE switch? You can essentially use any switch. The UniFi Switch is designed to be integrated with other UniFi kit.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2423991 19-Feb-2020 13:14
You can remove the ports that you added into your Fritzbox as they don't need to be in there.

 

The firewall could have been an issue as it was configured to use the Public profile By default, that profile restricts network access to your computer unless specifically allowed. Turing the firewall off is helpful for testing purposes but you might want to consider turning it back on and setting it to Private.

 

The controller is showing "Needs attention" as a USG hasn't been adopted. This can be ignored and will not stop the adoption process of your switch.



35 posts

Geek


  #2423992 19-Feb-2020 13:14
Sean2842:

 

whoops sorry I meant directly, I had an issue where an access point wasn't adopting because it wasn't connected to the internet but a reset fixed it. 

 

My next question would be, are you resetting it properly? 

 

You might not be alone according to this article here. https://community.ui.com/questions/Switch-8-60w-will-not-reset/dbfd7548-b566-4662-8c70-c53b24fe1489?page=1

 

 

 

 

ah I see. i'l try do a reset again but this time, follow this guide. 

 

Update: just done the reset twice and problem still persist :( . In your article link, it also suggest "If you can SSH to the switch, with putty, try:" I wasn't able to do this part since I don't know how to do it..would you be able to guide me? still a novice sorry 😅



35 posts

Geek


  #2423994 19-Feb-2020 13:16
itxtme:

 

If you're asking whether I have tried to connect the POE Switch to my computer, then yes I have but when entering the POE switch device ip address onto the web address of the internet browser, it shows nothing.

 

I do not believe the Unifi switches have any UI built into them.  So directly going to the switches IP will do nothing.

 

I have always found the easiest way to get Unifi to Adopt is to use SSH but that is because my controller is cloud based.  Where is your controller?

 

 

 

 

I'm not so sure how to do a SSH. Is the controller the software you're referring to? 



35 posts

Geek


  #2423995 19-Feb-2020 13:17
michaelmurfy:

 

The question here is why do you need a UniFi PoE switch? You can essentially use any switch. The UniFi Switch is designed to be integrated with other UniFi kit.

 

 

I chose to purchase this POE Switch since I heard Ubiquiti is a good brand and I was told by the seller/supplier it would work with my setup..

1 | 2



