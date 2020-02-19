Hi guys,

I purchased the US-8-60W POE Switch and set it all up connected to one of my Fritzbox router. When opening the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller (Windows 10 PC) > Launch browser to manage > it shows the POE Switch device but it attempts to adopt but then disconnects and then readopts then disconnects. The adopt never finishes/succeeds..

Methods tried:

I have tried using a cable ethernet cat6 cable shorter length and doesn't work Reset the POE switch 5 times (holding the reset button until led turns off while power is still on). Turn POE Switch off and on tried inserting to different ports of both the router and POE switch have also tried connecting the POE Switch to the fritz 1 and problem still persist

NOTE: During the first setup attempt when entering the device using the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller, I was told to setup the POE device with a wifi name and pass.... strange but yeah.

Please help (I'm still quite new to networking so please bear with me).

Thanks and I look forward to working with you guys to fix this problem 😀