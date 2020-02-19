Hi guys,
I purchased the US-8-60W POE Switch and set it all up connected to one of my Fritzbox router. When opening the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller (Windows 10 PC) > Launch browser to manage > it shows the POE Switch device but it attempts to adopt but then disconnects and then readopts then disconnects. The adopt never finishes/succeeds..
Methods tried:
- I have tried using a cable ethernet cat6 cable shorter length and doesn't work
- Reset the POE switch 5 times (holding the reset button until led turns off while power is still on).
- Turn POE Switch off and on
- tried inserting to different ports of both the router and POE switch
- have also tried connecting the POE Switch to the fritz 1 and problem still persist
NOTE: During the first setup attempt when entering the device using the Ubiquiti UniFi Controller, I was told to setup the POE device with a wifi name and pass.... strange but yeah.
Please help (I'm still quite new to networking so please bear with me).
Thanks and I look forward to working with you guys to fix this problem 😀