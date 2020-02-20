Does anyone have any experience using Ubiquiti Aircubes as access points?

I have found a bunch of places selling them, but very little in the way of documentation or actual reviews.

I’m planning to replace the Huawei HG659 I currently have (poor WiFi coverage and the stupid 32 device limit). This will either be with the new Spark Smartmodem, or with something else — possibly a TP-Link Archer AX6000 to get the 8 gigabit ports.

But I also want to place some APs with wired backhaul to eliminate WiFi dead spots. At first glance the Aircubes look nice as they seem decently priced, support both bands with 102.11ac, and have a couple of additional gigabit ports that would let me connect wired devices. Plus, Ubiquiti seems to have a decent reputation.

The price is about the same as the Spark mesh extenders and, on paper, they seem more capable. I'm interested in whether anyone has used these, and experiences of how well they work as APs. I’m thinking two of them, plus a decent router, should take out all my dead spots. Or is there a better option I have overlooked? (I’m not really an IT or a networking guy).