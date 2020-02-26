Hi everyone. Last year I bought a roll of Cat6 cable from trademe, and installed it (about 20 metres) from my modem to my Nvidia Shield Tv. I have jut realized the link speed is 100Mbps )plus I got occasional issue with it dropping to 10Mbps and had to replug it). I tried another cable and get 1000Mbps testing to my laptop.

I made a short 1 metre cable and tried it and only get 100Mbps to my computer in testing.

So I figure the cable isnt very good. I have ordered another roll of Cat6 to try out.

I have just realized I have also used some of that cable from my VDSL master filter to the modem - would this cause any issue as well?

We only have max about 40Mbps download speed - so it may not make any difference if the link speed was only 100Mbps anyway I guess? But I figured it cant hurt to have a better cable.