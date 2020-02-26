Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268057 26-Feb-2020 09:14
Hi everyone. Last year I bought a roll of Cat6 cable from trademe, and installed it (about 20 metres) from my modem to my Nvidia Shield Tv. I have jut realized the link speed is 100Mbps )plus I got occasional issue with it dropping to 10Mbps and had to replug it). I tried another cable and get 1000Mbps testing to my laptop.

 

I made a short 1 metre cable and tried it and only get 100Mbps to my computer in testing.

 

So I figure the cable isnt very good. I have ordered another roll of Cat6 to try out.

 

I have just realized I have also used some of that cable from my VDSL master filter to the modem - would this cause any issue as well?

 

We only have max about 40Mbps download speed - so it may not make any difference if the link speed was only 100Mbps anyway I guess? But I figured it cant hurt to have a better cable.

xpd

  #2427232 26-Feb-2020 09:21
I purchased "CAT6" couple years ago from TM, only after running it under the house etc did I discover it was NOT Cat6.  Shouldve known better by the price.... :)

 

When you say you tried another cable, I assume you mean one from a different source ?

 

Between devices in your network will be running better than 100 (assuming theyre cabled), so going to Cat6 isnt a bad idea :)

 

 




  #2427236 26-Feb-2020 09:29
it wont be the cable. Even my crappy old cat 5e will run gigabit for 50m or so. 

 

either you have really bad connections or more likely your nic is playing up...unless of course you have wrapped it around your microwave 




  #2427238 26-Feb-2020 09:31
Over 20m it would be highly unlikely to not get gigabit speeds over anything but the worst possible cable out there.

 

I would suggest the crimp/module hasn't been done properly and you are just missing pairs. Remember it needs all four pairs for 1000Base-T. If you are getting 100Base-T, then check the blue/brown pairs.

  #2427239 26-Feb-2020 09:32
It must be really crappy cable to not be running at 1Gbps.

 

Cat5E, and Cat5 will run at 1Gbps.

 

 

 

I'm assuming you have terminated the cables yourself. Are you sure the terminations are correct, and have you checked with a cable tester? Are you using the correct plugs (stranded/solid)?

